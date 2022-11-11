Asmaa Al-Hussaini (Khartoum)

The original Democratic Unionist Party announced that the Sudanese leader, Muhammad Othman Al-Mirghani, decided to return to Sudan on Monday, after nine years spent abroad.

Hatem El-Sir, advisor to the head of the Democratic Unionist Party, originally told Al-Ittihad: “The Al-Mirghani leader left Sudan in 2013 because of his anger at the poor economic conditions, the deterioration of the living conditions of citizens and the increase in cases of repression and violations,” adding that the government at that time did not listen to Al-Mirghani’s advice and ignored The economic vision presented by the Democratic Unionist Party, which he heads.

Al-Sir said: “After that, the leader Al-Mirghani left, expressing his dissatisfaction with what is happening in the country, and took the position of the silent opposition, and made it clear that he chose to reside outside Sudan and made several countries stations for his residence during that period.”

Al-Sir stressed that the return of the Al-Mirghani leader to Sudan at this time, and in this complex circumstance, has indications and meanings, which he summarized in that it brought down the curtain on a period of absence from the homeland of the largest Sudanese national leader, who is considered the last of the historical symbols.

He added that his return to the country will make a difference in the political arena and will change the political balance in the Sudanese arena.

Al-Sir said that Sudan will undoubtedly benefit from the return of the leader, Al-Mirghani, because he has a clear vision and long experience, which has already achieved the unity of the people of Sudan before, and qualifies him to be a key to the success of the political process for the benefit of the country and the citizen.

Al-Sir explained that the Al-Mirghani leader is back seeking a way out and solutions for Sudan from its internal and external crises, after they have reached a point that threatens Sudan’s existence, national unity and independence. Al-Sir believes that Al-Mirghani will work to heal the rift, unite the ranks, contribute to the success of the transitional period, and activate the political process leading to realizing democratic transformation and access to free and fair elections.

Al-Mirghani’s advisor stressed that his return did not come within the framework of competition with any national party or confrontation, but rather the aim of it was to continue his national journey, and to complete what he started to achieve the good of the country.

He said that Al-Mirghani’s vision is based on ensuring the participation of the people of Sudan in discussing the issues at hand, no matter how different opinions or positions differ, as he is the author of the saying that the country is owned by the common people of all its children.

For his part, Omar Al-Hajj, the deputy of the diaspora sector in the Federal Party, told Al-Ittihad that the return of Al-Mirghani comes under extremely complicated political circumstances, which gives and doubles its importance, due to the great political role that awaits him at the party and national levels in uniting the ranks to find a safe way out. Crossing the country to safety through a broad national consensus.