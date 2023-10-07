The winning candidate on the preliminary list in the 2023 Federal National Council elections, representing the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, Mudhahia Salem Al Menhali, expressed her great happiness at her victory in the elections, after a strong electoral competition, extending her deep thanks and appreciation to the leadership that enabled Emirati women to engage in national work and participate in drafting the regulations. And laws that serve the country and the citizen.

Al-Menhali confirmed to Emirates Al-Youm that she pledged to voters to address many files and issues under the dome of the Federal National Council, most notably proposing solutions for Emiratization, and also supporting low-income people, in addition to supporting Emirati women through monthly grants, expressing her hope to be part of the system. Supporting the growth and development witnessed by the UAE.

The main election committee in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, at the Abu Dhabi Energy Center, witnessed a remarkable turnout from the first hours of the opening of voting, especially by female citizens and senior citizens, in addition to a large participation by people of determination.

Turnout rates increased significantly among young men and men during the afternoon, until moments before voting closed.

The Director of the Main Elections Center at the Abu Dhabi Energy Center, Dr. Muhammad Butti Al Shamsi, confirmed that the main day of the 2023 Federal National Council elections witnessed a large turnout of voters, especially during the evening period, explaining that the voting process inside the center was characterized by smoothness and speed, and did not exceed two minutes, thanks to the presence of… 50 electronic voting devices.

Al Shamsi praised the great effort made by the volunteer team within the center in providing assistance, organizing and facilitating the conduct of the electoral process.

While the center for electing members of the Federal National Council at Zayed University in Abu Dhabi witnessed a remarkable turnout of voters, senior citizens and people of determination, who were keen to attend and cast their votes since voting opened yesterday, while the director of the center, Saeed Al Kaabi, attributed the small number of young people attending to vote to the preference of this group as an option. Remote voting.

Al-Kaabi said that the center attracted more than 35 workers to facilitate the election mechanism, while 22 machines were provided for voters to cast their votes.

He added: “The center focused on the category of people of determination, as a path was allocated for them to facilitate their entry and exit mechanism, in addition to providing specialized employees to meet people of determination and assist them in completing the electoral mechanism. A dedicated device was also provided to serve them, in addition to the National Elections Committee. The Federal National Council provided a number of volunteers to meet the needs of voters, inside and outside the center.”

He explained that the flow of voters was smooth and easy, due to prior arrangement, preparing scenarios to deal with different categories of voters, and developing solutions to problems that voters may face.

Al-Kaabi pointed out that the hybrid “remote” voting mechanism reduced the flow of voters, especially young people, and increased citizens’ awareness of voting, and also helped large groups and segments of society to cast their votes, as remote voting witnessed a heavy turnout throughout the election days. Pointing out that most of the voters who came to the center on the day of the presidential election are not registered on the UAE government’s digital identity application, in addition to senior citizens who do not have sufficient ability to use smart phones, as employees have been allocated to deal with such groups, asking the voter The ID number, phone number, or full name, which enables employees to print a “barcode” that helps the voter cast his vote in minutes.

