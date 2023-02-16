Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Community Development, Vice President of the Arab Youth Center, Youth Pioneer at the Climate Conference “COP 28”, affirmed that Arab youth, despite the challenges facing the region and the world, want sustainability and environmental preservation issues to remain at the forefront of government agendas. And his will to participate in climate policy-making and to contribute to achieving its goals increases.

Al-Mazrouei pointed out the importance of strengthening the role of youth in climate action on the occasion of the third meeting on financing a sustainable future, which was held by the Arab Youth Council for Climate Change, affiliated with the Arab Youth Center, in cooperation with the “Posteretti Institute” and the “HSBC” bank.

The meeting was marked by the interventions of young people from various disciplines, who unanimously agreed on the accelerating interest of Arab youth in contributing to climate action and sustainability solutions, especially with the Arab region hosting two global climate summits, namely “COP 27” that was held in Egypt at the end of 2022, and “COP 28” that will be held on Earth. United Arab Emirates this year.

In the same context, and from the site of the World Government Summit in Dubai, the official launch of the “Sustainability Priorities of Arab Youth” report took place. The report was issued by The Economist Impact with the support of the Arab Youth Center.

Commenting on this event, Al Mazrouei said: “Under the directives and patronage of its president, His Highness Sheikh Diab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Arab Youth Center continues its role in empowering youth, supporting their aspirations, and enhancing their ability to express their future vision, especially in the field of sustainability and the environment. Here came the concern to form the Arab Youth Council for Climate Change since 2021, and to strengthen its academic and research capabilities through partnerships with major regional and international institutions.

She added, “The importance of the report stems from its direct monitoring of the opinion of elite Arab youth through workshops and opinion polls that provided us with accurate data, which confirmed the advanced status of environmental issues, sustainability, climate protection, and innovation among the future generation, and its desire for that status to be continuously reflected in action programs.” Governments.

And she continued by saying: “We also saw the support of Arab youth for the policies and programs of the governments of the region in the environmental field and in addressing the priorities of sustainability. Our mission as policy makers is to ensure that the views of young people are clearly represented, and to highlight the priorities of the new generation during major international events, foremost of which is the Climate Summit (COP 28) that will be held in the United Arab Emirates this year.

As for the most prominent results of the report, which was announced during the World Summit of Governments and surveyed the opinions of elite Arab youth from various groups and segments, it is the appreciation of Arab youth for governmental climate measures as strategies to achieve climate neutrality during the coming decades that were announced by several Arab countries, and the youth’s desire for greater participation in the formulation of climate policies. In addition to a broad youth orientation, especially among young women, to establish more sustainable lifestyles as a means of participating in addressing climate change.

Despite the many challenges and priorities in the lives of young people, the young people participating in the survey showed a qualitative interest in environmental issues, such as air pollution, water scarcity, global warming, ocean pollution and food insecurity. The youth focused on the importance of climate-related actions, and the institutional climate responsibility to reach climate neutrality.