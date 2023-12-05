The Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Suhail Al Mazrouei, stressed that despite the great challenges facing the energy sector globally, the opportunity remains greater, stressing the importance of working hard to take advantage of opportunities and accelerate the transformation in the energy sector, to achieve a more sustainable future in the sector.

He said that the commitment of more than 123 countries to triple their capacity to produce renewable energy by 2030 reflects the sincere intention to accelerate the steps in the energy transition, pointing out that it is necessary to work together to ensure that clean energy becomes the most available, attractive and accessible option for all. Countries to meet their energy needs efficiently by 2030.

This came during Al Mazrouei’s keynote speech at the eighth ministerial meeting of the Energy Transition Council, which was held on the sidelines of the COP28 conference in Expo City Dubai.

Effective policies

Al Mazrouei said: “Our meeting confirms the vital role that our countries can play in leading this global transition towards clean energy, by focusing on developing effective policies to accelerate the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources.”

He added that the announcement of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, to establish a fund worth $30 billion for climate solutions worldwide, with the aim of stimulating the collection and investment of $250 billion by 2030, and the state investing $100 billion in financing climate action. Renewable and clean energy, and its commitment to invest an additional $130 billion over the next seven years, clearly demonstrates the UAE’s endeavor to strengthen global efforts in the field of climate solutions, and reflects its comprehensive strategy to contribute effectively to reducing the effects of climate change and the rapid transformation of the energy sector.

Financial support

Al Mazrouei stated that in a world facing climate change, many challenges in energy security, and the need for economic resilience, renewable energy is the best option for all of us, and highlights the importance of financial support and partnership between the public and private sectors, and stimulating financial markets to support clean energy projects, which contributes to accelerating Our countries’ progress in this field.” He stressed that the UAE is keen to support global efforts in the energy sector, through many initiatives and directions, especially its pledge to provide $4.5 billion to help African countries accelerate clean energy projects. Al Mazrouei pointed to the role of the Energy Transition Council in leading the energy transition and achieving the ambitious goals for the year 2030, stressing that the Council devotes its efforts to ensuring that countries obtain the resources and knowledge necessary for a sustainable energy transition, and is also committed to supporting partner countries, to make them the most accessible and feasible option, in addition to Its role is to strengthen partnerships, encourage dialogue, and support policy reforms that are key to a future in which renewable energy and its efficiency thrive.

Transport

Within the ministerial round table on transport, which was held under the title “The Interconnection between Energy to Achieve Climate Goals and a Just Transition”, during COP28, Al Mazrouei said: “Transport is one of the sectors most dependent on fossil fuels, so we are working in the UAE with unremitting efforts.” “We must shift to environmentally friendly transportation systems that serve the climate action system, and shift towards a zero-emission transportation sector, so that the transportation sector is the first target in the state’s campaign to decarbonize.”

He highlighted the UAE’s efforts to support the transformation into a global center for green transportation, thus enhancing the sustainable national economy.

• $4.5 billion pledged by the UAE to help African countries accelerate clean energy projects.

$10 billion to shift towards renewable energy

The Arab Coordination Group, a strategic alliance of regional and international development institutions, announced at the United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28) the allocation of $10 billion until 2030, to support a just transition to clean energy in developing countries.

