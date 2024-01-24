The Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, revealed an agreement concluded between the Ministries of Energy and Infrastructure, and the Ministries of Education, as a result of which the first supplied the second with all the scientific materials necessary to prepare the so-called “green curriculum,” which consists of school materials on the environment and solutions. Rationalizing water and energy consumption is taught in schools at different stages, and will soon be taught at the level of school students.

The Minister said, during the Federal National Council session held this morning: “We submitted all specialized scientific and educational materials on energy, environment and water to the Ministry of Education to include them in school materials and train teachers on them. This green curriculum was reviewed during the COP 28 activities, and all that remains is to “Begin implementing this curriculum in accordance with the vision, circumstances and budget of the Ministry of Education.”