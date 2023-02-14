The Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Suhail Al Mazrouei, said that the UAE launched in 2017 its Energy Strategy 2050, which is the first unified plan for energy in the country that balances the aspects of production and consumption, and global environmental obligations, indicating that the strategy aims to generate 50% of energy through sources. Clean and does not emit carbon dioxide.

Al Mazrouei told Emirates Today, on the sidelines of the World Government Summit, that the first update of the Energy Strategy 2050 will be this year, in conjunction with the work of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28) for the year 2023 in the UAE, adding that in The new update There will be a greater contribution after the country’s commitment to climate carbon neutrality by 2050.

And that this will increase the previous commitments made by the UAE, and a greater contribution to renewable energy, indicating that the UAE 2050 long-term strategy takes into account various transformations.

He pointed out that green hydrogen was a dream in the past, but we started a year ago with the establishment of the first green hydrogen production plant, and today the first agreement was signed for the first station dedicated to supplying hydrogen-powered cars.

He added that this acceleration of work and events is not witnessed even in many developed countries, indicating that the world is witnessing today major transformations and advanced technology, including the use of artificial intelligence techniques, which we expect to revolutionize the field of transformation towards sustainability and clean energy and create greater economic opportunities for countries. .