The Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Suhail Al Mazrouei, confirmed that the ministry is continuing with the concerned authorities to remove the rain damage in the eastern region, noting that the rains that the eastern region witnessed did not happen in 40 years.

He stated that the average rainfall exceeded 230 mm, as the level of precipitation was about 10 times the average in the previous ten years.

This came in response to a question by a member of the Federal National Council, Shatha Al-Naqbi, who spoke about the damage caused to the eastern region due to the recent depression.

Al-Naqbi identified a group of damages to the eastern region as a result of natural phenomena, including torrential rains, which impede the citizens and residents of the region from practicing their lives normally, most notably the death of many animals they raise, damage to agricultural areas and plants, in addition to the damage to many housing units. (Houses), whether old or newly received by their owners from the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program.

And she pointed out that these damages incurred heavy losses for citizens and residents affected by the effects of the depression, and exhausted them financially, because of their efforts to compensate for the damage of their property, which will be mostly by borrowing from banks, especially for those with limited income.