Suhail Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, said that the UAE believes in the role of regional and international partnerships in accelerating the transformation of the energy sector, through its continuous endeavor to build strategic relationships with friendly countries and world-leading companies in the field of clean, renewable energy and sustainable technologies, to support its efforts in Achieving a sustainable future and reducing dependence on traditional sources of energy.

