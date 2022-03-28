Yesterday, the World Government Summit 2022 witnessed the launch of the World Energy Forum, which was organized in partnership with the Atlantic Council, with the aim of highlighting the efforts of world governments in developing future plans and strategies to accelerate the global transformation from reliance on traditional energy sources and increasing focus on clean and renewable energy sources. .

The opening session of the forum was addressed by the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, and the Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, the UAE’s Special Envoy for Climate Change, and moderated by Frederic Kemp, President and CEO of the Atlantic Council.

During his speech, Al Jaber stressed the importance of developing innovative visions, ideas and solutions to confront climate challenges so that they are applicable and meet the global transformations in the energy sector, which is witnessing great fluctuations, especially with the decline in long-term investments in oil and gas, which made the markets more vulnerable to many risks. He said: “We must realize the necessity of adopting policies capable of meeting the world’s actual energy needs, and that these policies follow the basic rule to achieve progress, which says that: (He who fails to plan, plans to fail), adopting an unrealistic approach that ignores economic principles. This will lead to a decline in supply versus demand, especially in markets that are more vulnerable to geopolitical shocks.”

For his part, Al Mazrouei reviewed the most important factors affecting the future of energy, including securing supply chains, studying costs, and sustainability, which requires world governments to ensure that they achieve them in a balanced manner to achieve energy security and answer the energy transformation questions that some countries face in determining their strategies.

He pointed out the importance of promoting diversification and investment to meet the increasing need for energy and prepare for it, as some countries lose 10-15% of production capacities due to lack of investment in modernizing their facilities and developing their strategies, pointing out that the UAE is one of the few countries that has a road map to benefit from Hydrogen energy, where blue hydrogen will initially be relied upon due to its availability and economic feasibility.



