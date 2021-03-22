Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad) – Saud Salem Al Mazrouei, Director of the Hamriyah Free Zone Authority and the Sharjah International Airport Free Zone Authority, confirmed that the National Strategy for Industry, Advanced Technology, and the Unified Industrial Identity launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. May God protect him », represents a pioneering work program in the world.

Al Mazrouei added: “The national strategy for industry and advanced technology will establish an inclusive and sustainable economy, and the vision of the wise leadership is sure to guarantee the success of any initiative adopted by the UAE, including the industrial strategy. After the UAE’s success in consolidating its position as a regional and global hub for many vital sectors, it reveals once again its ambitions. The future is to become a center for industry and advanced technology, and to remain at the forefront of the pioneering countries that provide services to the entire region. ”