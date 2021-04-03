Mustafa Al Deeb (Abu Dhabi)

Al-Maysam crowned Thani Muhammad Thani Al-Rumaithi as the champion of the “Salaha” Sailing Race, which was organized by the Abu Dhabi Sailing and Yachting Club in the port, as part of the Al Dhafra Marine Festival, which was organized by the Festivals, Programs, Cultural and Heritage Committee in Abu Dhabi.

The champion won 30 thousand dirhams a financial prize, while the second place went to “the number 1” by Jamal Abdullah Salem Al-Adidi and won 29 thousand dirhams, and the third “pilot” came to Omar Abdullah Muhammad Al-Marzouki and won 27 thousand dirhams, and the fourth place went to “Shamrdal” “Sultan Saeed Muhammad Hareb won 26 thousand dirhams, and the fifth place went to“ Muhajir ”by Majid Ahmad Khadim Al-Muhairi, who won 24 thousand dirhams, and sixth to“ Al-Tiber 1 ”came to Muhammad Suhail Khalfan Al-Muhairi and received 22 thousand dirhams, while the seventh was Falah. For Abdul-Uzeer Al-Hammadi, he won 20 thousand dirhams, while “Salih” came to Abid Jumah Al-Ahbab Al-Rumaithi and received 18 thousand dirhams, and the ninth solution for “Latam 2” by Salem Abdullah Thani Al-Rumaithi and received 16 thousand dirhams, and the tenth came “Hashim” to Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

For his part, His Excellency Major General Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police and Chairman of the Committee for the Management of Cultural and Heritage Festivals and Programs in Abu Dhabi, said: The Al Dhafra Maritime Festival embodies the directives of the wise leadership aimed at preserving the Emirati cultural heritage, preserving it and transmitting it to future generations, and supporting all heritage activities and events that Promotes the values ​​of loyalty and belonging and reinforces the meanings of national identity.

His Excellency extended his sincere thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region, for his patronage of the festival, stressing that the sponsorship greatly doubled its value, and thanked all the sponsors and supporters of the event.

For his part, Ahmed Thani Murshid Al Rumaithi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Sailing and Yachting Club, expressed his great happiness with the great success of the 12th edition of the Al Dhafra Marine Festival, thanking His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region for his gracious patronage of the festival. , Stressing that the care of His Highness doubled its value, and was also one of the most important reasons for the success that was achieved on the ground.

Al Rumaithi thanked the Festivals, Programs, Cultural and Heritage Committee in Abu Dhabi, headed by His Excellency Major General Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, for the great effort that was made to produce the events in such a wonderful way, and he confirmed the partnership between the club and the committee that bore fruit with the success of all the races that were part of the festival’s activities.

He congratulated all the winners and participants in the various competitions, noting that there is no loser at all, especially since participation in itself is a gain for both young and old.

He hoped that success would be everyone’s ally in the future, and that successes would continue in the upcoming editions of the Al Dhafri Marine Festival, which confirms its success and proves its feet year after year.