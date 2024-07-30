Ahmed Gamal El Din (Paris)

Yousef Al Matrooshi, the swimmer of our national team, came in 44th place with a time of 50:39 seconds in the 100-meter freestyle race, in the competitions of the 33rd edition of the Olympic Games, hosted by the French capital, Paris, in which the UAE is participating with 14 male and female athletes competing in 5 different games, breaking his previous record of 50:43 seconds and concluding his participation in the tournament.

Talal Shafili, a player in our national judo team, also lost to Puerto Rican champion Jandia Adrian in the under 81 kg category in the preliminary round of the Paris Olympics, thus ending his journey in the event. The UAE delegation will continue its participation in the tournament tomorrow, Wednesday, through Aram Grigoryan, a player in our national judo team, in the under 90 kg category, by meeting Uzbekistan champion Bobonov Davlat.

On the other hand, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Vice President of the National Olympic Committee and Head of the UAE delegation participating in the Paris Olympic Games, visited the Olympic Village, accompanied by Faris Mohammed Al Mutawa, Secretary-General of the National Olympic Committee, to check on the accommodation of the UAE sports delegation and the availability of all the capabilities and means that help them focus on their mission and appear in the best possible way during their participation in this major event.

Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the National Olympic Committee, and His Highness’s emphasis on the importance and value of the honourable work carried out by athletes by doubling their efforts, achieving positive results and distinguished numbers, and establishing the principles of fair competition, friendship and respect.

Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi received, at the headquarters of the UAE Olympic House, in the presence of Her Excellency Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State, Hind Mana Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to France, Faris Mohammed Al Mutawa, Secretary-General of the National Olympic Committee, Ghanem Mubarak Al Hajri, Director-General of the General Authority for Sports, and Amal Bushlakh, Member of the Board of Directors of the National Olympic Committee, Gianni Infantino, President of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA), Sheikh Fahad Nasser Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, President of the Kuwait Olympic Committee, Sheikh Mubarak Faisal Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah, Vice President of the Kuwait Olympic Committee, Sheikh Isa bin Ali Al Khalifa, Vice President of the Bahrain Olympic Committee, and His Excellency Ario Pemo Nandito Ariotidjo, Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Indonesia. They reviewed ways of cooperation between the UAE and sisterly and friendly countries in the fields of Olympic and sports work, in addition to reviewing the data of participation in the Paris Olympic Games, with the aim of enhancing the country’s role and position on the global sports map.

Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi also met with Thomas Bach, President of the International Olympic Committee, on the sidelines of his visit to the French Olympic House, and Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Faisal, President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, at the reception organised by the Saudi Olympic Committee for the participating delegations.

The Vice President of the National Olympic Committee and Head of the UAE delegation participating in the Paris Olympic Games opened the dialogue session held at the headquarters of the UAE Olympic House in Paris under the title “Beyond the Olympic Games… The Role of the Olympics and Public Diplomacy in Shaping National Identity”, which was chaired by Her Excellency Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State.

Our national show jumping team participating in the Olympic Games conducted its first training session at the Palace of Versailles with the aim of acclimatizing to the track hosting the competitions, following the horses’ arrival in Paris, where the horses will undergo a veterinary examination tomorrow, in addition to the riders undergoing their second training session through the warm-up round.