Amna Al Ketbi (Dubai)

Two Emirati astronauts, Noura Al Matrooshi and Mohammed Al Mulla, joined the training program at the Johnson Space Center in the United States, the headquarters of the US manned spacecraft projects managed by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

The astronauts and mission specialists spend two years in general training at the center, and after successful completion they become eligible for long trips to the International Space Station or other trips to space. The training also includes five basic stages, including curricula, flight training, survival training, mission training, In addition to special exercises.

The astronauts at the Johnson Center are subject to flight training on the T-38 jet plane, to be mission specialists, led by these jets during ascent or descent, and are trained to maneuver the jets at altitudes of more than 5.1 km. The astronauts also study the plane’s electricity, life protection, and how to use Rescue chair and other systems.

Astronauts learn how to survive after an emergency landing in the water or in the forest, such as landing a spaceship returning in the ocean before the space shuttle flight, and landing the space shuttle on an air corridor, but astronauts train for sudden landing in the water, as well as practice landing in the water, while They are suspended in parachutes, carrying a life kit, then disposing of it to put on a lifejacket, waiting to be rescued by helicopter.

The astronauts are also subject to training to live in the forests, deserts and various seasons, to prepare them for emergency landing in remote areas. Flying, away from the spaceship, without a safety line.

The astronauts spend their time training on simulators, which are devices that simulate exactly the conditions of space flight, and crew members spend about 8 hours a day on these devices, repeating each part of the flight, and teachers constantly give crew members issues to solve and correct, to prepare them for all emergency situations. potential.

more time

Astronauts spend more time in simulators than in space, they consider the simulators to be a good preparation, for what they will encounter on real flights, and astronauts are also trained in a life-size model of the spaceship, which helps them to practice working and living in conditions Similar to a spaceship, in the real model, astronauts store things, prepare food, test their equipment, and practice getting in and out of the spacecraft.

Astronauts study aerodynamics, physics, physiology, and methods for tracking spacecraft, in addition to, how to communicate with astronauts in space, the importance of instrumentation on the International Space Station, and financial funds for achieving the space flight program. The curricula are an important part of the astronaut’s training. The astronaut studies curricula on rocket engines, flight mechanics, and computer theory. Astronauts also study igneous rocks similar to those on the moon’s surface, and others.