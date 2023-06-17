Emirati astronauts Noura Al Matrooshi and Muhammad Al Mulla completed a number of basic exercises within the 2021 NASA training program in the United States of America.

And “NASA” published a video clip documenting the most important clips in their training system, as the video clip shows the flexibility of the two Emirati astronauts while they are facing various challenges, including survival training at the “Fort Novosil” site in Alabama, in addition to A number of exercises at the Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory at NASA’s Johnson Space Center.

Muhammad Al Mulla and Noura Al Matroushi, astronauts in the second batch of the UAE Astronaut Program, were selected as part of the 2021 NASA training program, along with 10 other astronauts.

The candidates were selected from among 120,000 applicants from across the United States of America, to participate in advanced training at the Johnson Space Center, where all program participants will graduate as flight-qualified astronauts in early 2024.

The two Emirati astronauts visited the Marshall Space Missions Center, where they had the opportunity to meet with the center’s leadership and learn more about the missions, programs and projects. The astronauts also visited the V20 thermal vacuum chamber, which is currently being used to simulate lunar environments, and rehearse lunar landing scenarios.

Al Neyadi meets the people of Ajman

The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, in cooperation with the General Secretariat of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Ajman, announced the organization of the seventh event in the “Meeting from Space” series, on the 21st of June.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center launched the “Meeting from Space” series, to provide the public with a unique opportunity to communicate and interact with astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, by asking questions about the details of his mission aboard the International Space Station, the experiments he will conduct, and the intended benefits. These meetings are an opportunity for space exploration enthusiasts to learn about the details of the historical mission of the Emirati astronaut.

The next video call will be organized with astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, in the Emirates Hospitality Hall in the Emirate of Ajman, at exactly 2:00 pm, provided that the doors open at 12:40 pm, and entry doors will be closed at 1:50 pm, state time. .