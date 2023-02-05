Cairo (dpa)

The Egyptian Football Association announced its approval of the departure of Essam El-Hadary, the goalkeeper coach of the Egyptian Olympic team, stressing that he would not deal with him in training national teams during the coming period.

The Egyptian Football Association said in a statement on its official page on the social networking site “Facebook”, that El-Hadary was in the last camp of the Egyptian Olympic team, which witnessed the friendly establishment of Gabon and beyond, and Mohamed Barakat, a member of the Federation’s board of directors supervising the team, or any of the members of the team, did not inform. Council in its negotiations with the Syrian side from near or far.

In its statement, the federation stated that it had communicated with its Syrian counterpart, denouncing taking this step and contracting with one of the coaches contracting with the Egyptian national teams in an unprecedented step.

The Egyptian Federation revealed that it is in the process of contracting with a new national coach to train the goalkeepers of the Egyptian Olympic team, to succeed El-Hadary.

Al-Hadary had announced in a statement on his official page on the social networking site “Facebook”: “After a period I spent with the Egyptian Olympic team, I announce my departure from my position as a goalkeeper coach, heading for a new training experience with the brotherly Syrian national team, accompanied by veteran Hector Cuper after the permission of Muhammad Barakat. and Michaeli.”

In addition to his work in the technical staff of the Olympic team, El-Hadary had previously assumed the position of goalkeeper coach in the first Egyptian national team, during the period in which the Portuguese Carlos Queiroz took over the task last year, in which the team reached the final of the African Cup of Nations in Cameroon, and the playoff that qualifies for the finals of the African Cup of Nations. The world on the continent of Africa, where both lost to his Senegalese counterpart.