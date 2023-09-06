Dubai (Union)

The Paddle Tennis Association, which manages the game’s activities in the UAE, announced the launch of the fifth round of the Levant Paddle Championship 2023, a series of community paddle competitions for amateurs, the first of its kind in the country, on September 8 and 10, in “Padel AA”, the largest indoor padel club. Tennis in the UAE.

The Padel Federation ranking tournaments, consisting of eight rounds, receive participants throughout the season, providing male and female players of different nationalities, age groups and abilities with an opportunity to test their skills in sports and win a group of distinguished prizes, which adds an enthusiastic atmosphere to the competitive experience.

As part of the 11-month Mashreq Paddle Championship 2023, three events will be held this coming weekend at Padel.ae, including the UAEPA 10 for men, the UAEPA 100 Open and the UAEPAE&E.

Saeed Al-Marri, Secretary-General of the Padel Tennis Federation, said: “We are pleased to host experienced players and sports lovers in the Levant Padel Championship 2023, to celebrate skills and friendships together, in light of the growth in the popularity of this sport at the state level, and the tournaments reflect the values ​​of unity and sports competition that advance the padel sport in the region.” And we invite everyone from all over the Emirates to practice the sport, which is growing in popularity.

He added, “In addition to the distinguished competitive atmosphere, the Mashreq Padel Championship 2023 contributes to the establishment of an active and vibrant padel community, and we provide, through the championship matches, a platform to showcase and develop skills and an opportunity to enhance communication levels.”

The padel sport is gaining growing popularity worldwide, and in the UAE in particular, as more than 350 public and private paddle courts have been launched across the country in less than 10 years, making it the fastest growing sport in the Emirates.

The Mashreq Padel Championship 2023 confirms the Padel Tennis Federation’s commitment to promoting inclusiveness in the padel community, where individuals from different cultural backgrounds can play this sport and show their passion for it.