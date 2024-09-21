Brussels (WAM)

The rider Omar Abdulaziz Al Marzouqi achieved a new accomplishment for the UAE equestrianism, after winning first place on the back of “Enjoy de la Meur” for Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in the World Championship for Stallions for Show Jumping, within the World Championship for Young Horses, categories 5, 6, and 7 years.

Al Marzouqi showed an excellent level during the competition, after he finished the first and second rounds without errors, and participated in the differentiation round with the world champions, and topped the competition with great merit.

The Belgian city of Lanaken is hosting the championship under the supervision of the International Equestrian Federation, with a large international participation. It concludes on Sunday with the crowning of the winners in the various categories.

Al Marzouqi expressed his thanks and appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs, for his support of equestrian sports in the UAE, and to His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, for his interest in show jumping riders in the competition for titles.

He said that the care and follow-up of Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the Fatima bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy, Chairwoman of the Abu Dhabi Ladies Club and Al Ain Ladies Club, owner and founder of Al Shiraa Stables, was the main reason for the arrival of the show jumping riders to the stage of global competitiveness.

It is noteworthy that Al Marzouqi, 21, has achieved many accomplishments during his career in show jumping, most notably the silver medal at the 2018 Youth Olympics in Argentina, in addition to the silver and bronze medals in the individual and team events at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, in addition to the historic qualification for the Paris Olympics in the qualifying competitions in the Qatari capital, Doha 2023, and he ended his Olympic participation among the best 19 male and female riders in the world out of 75 male and female participants.