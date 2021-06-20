Dubai (Etihad)

Nasser Yousef Al-Marzouqi, Secretary-General of the Tennis Federation, described the 2020-2021 season as being full of renewal and gains in various directions, which contributed to a qualitative shift for tennis in the country and boosted aspirations for the next stage, praising the support of the General Sports Authority and Dubai Sports Council in implementing many of the following: The programs are in accordance with the precautionary measures against the Corona pandemic, stressing that the Board of Directors of the Federation, headed by Sheikh Hasher Al Maktoum, is always keen to promote and continuously develop the culture of tennis.

Al-Marzouqi revealed the most prominent programs implemented by the Federation, which is the first phase of the program to develop talented tennis players with the participation of 32 male and female players for ages (4-10) to promote the culture of practicing tennis at early ages, stressing that organizing the first women’s tennis tournament under the auspices of the Sharjah Foundation For women’s sport, it is an important fruit of the Federation’s efforts to expand the geographical area of ​​tennis practitioners in the country.

He continued: The distinguished relationship that we have with the International Federation and the partnership with various community bodies, including the Al Habtoor International Group and the Department of Tourism Development in Ras Al Khaimah, contributed to the organization of 5 local and international beach tennis tournaments with special prizes, which attracted a selection of the best players in the world, as well as UAE players. Joining the world ranking program is a step forward in encouraging players to practice tennis and participate in tournaments and keep pace with the global qualitative shift in tennis for the benefit of game players in the UAE,

He explained that holding the two International Women’s Federation Championships for the first time in the UAE stadiums, with prizes amounting to $25,000, which hosted Fujairah the first tournament and Al Habtoor Group’s second tournament, which is a distinguished achievement complementing the efforts made by the federation to support the UAE’s position in the sports aspect globally, and locally. 80 championships, an increase in the number of academies under the umbrella of the Federation to 70, and the registration of more than 1,000 male and female players through the Federation’s website.