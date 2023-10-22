Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The Canal witnessed the coronation of the winners and champions of the “Flyboard and Remote Control Boats,” which was organized by the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club and the Canal, amid a large crowd attending, which filled the Canal area.

The competitions recorded, for the first time in a long time, an increase in the number of participants in the categories of remote-controlled boats, reaching more than 50 competitors in the three categories, and attendance from various Gulf countries, while the flyboard show also recorded an international and women’s presence for the first time.

Rashid Ahmed Mahdi achieved first place in the “2 CL” category, followed by Khalifa Ahmed Mahdi and Omar Issa Hassan, and in the “3 CL” the lead went to Azzam Issa Hassan, followed by Thani Juma Al Tayer and Aqeel Muhammad Mahdi, and in the “4 CL” he finished in the Qatari contestant Ali Al Mazrouei took first place, Juma Suhail Al Tayer came second, and Hamad Mohammed Saleh came third.

In the “Flyboard” category, Saif Sultan Abdul Aziz achieved “the most beautiful display” in the Novices category.

He was followed by Dutchwoman Ginger Crook, and Ibrahim Khaled came, and in the pro and professional category, contestant Mana Al Marzouqi achieved first place in the most beautiful show, followed by Majed Al Marzouqi, and Turkish Oger Biro.

The winners were crowned at the end by William Holliday, General Manager of the channel, Khalifa Al Rumaithi, Head of the Heritage Racing Department at the Club, Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Head of the Academy Department, and Ahmed Ibrahim Al Taher, Racing Director.

For his part, Khalifa Al Rumaithi congratulated the tournament participants and those attending from outside the Emirates for joining the competition, and said: The Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club continues its journey of attracting participants from all countries to the marine tournaments, and the diversity of nationalities in the Flyboard and Remote Control tournaments is evidence of the strength and status of the tournaments on the planet. The international level, which contributed to attracting them to participate and attend.

Khalifa Al Rumaithi thanked the channel, which hosted the competition, stressing that the plan to hold tournaments in the region will continue in the future, and with great cooperation between the channel and the club, to chart a better future for marine sports in the canal region.