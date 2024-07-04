Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi offers children a world of entertainment and imagination where children of all ages, interests and skill levels have the opportunity to unleash their creativity with the Barbie World, which encourages them to be creative and achieve goals, the Hot Wheels World, which challenges them to overcome challenges, and Mega Constructs, for building activities that stimulate the imagination of young people to build amazing designs and structures.

For a comprehensive experience, children can spend a long and busy time with activities and games, including the first-of-its-kind “escape room” game and video games.

Enjoy fun dress-up experiences, arts and crafts, and exciting adventures while exploring enchanting destinations designed to stimulate the talents and inspire creativity of children aged 5 to 12 years.

For adventure and thrill lovers, they can enjoy the Game Over Escape Rooms, which offers thrilling escape experiences such as the mysterious “Lost City of Atlantis” and “Alice in Wonderland”, bringing to life a world of vast imagination and sports activities such as bowling and trampolining.

From July 19 to 28, children are set to meet the beloved Troll characters amid live entertainment.