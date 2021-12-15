Reda Saleem (Dubai)

Ahmed Obaid Al Marri, cyclist of the Trek M7 team, was crowned the champion of the Emirati amateur race “The 50th Race”, for a distance of 150 km, as part of the races of the sixth edition of the Al Salam Cycling Championship, organized by the Office of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum – for Procurement and Finance in the Seih Al Salam area and a reserve Al Marmoom, a race that comes as part of the country’s celebrations of the fiftieth anniversary of the Union.

Ibrahim Al Ali, cyclist of the Emirates Trek team, came in second place, and Saeed Al Balushi of the Turk team came in third place, amid the participation of more than 90 Emirati amateur riders, either individually or by representing 9 national teams, namely: Trek M7, Dubai Police , Al Shafar team, Jumeirah, Al Wathba, PRA Ride, Trek, Turk, Rabdan and Yasi.

In terms of team rankings, Trek M7 team came first, followed by Turk team second, and Al Shafar Jumeirah third.

Umair bin Jumaa Al Falasi, Chairman of the Supreme Organizing Committee of the championship, thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, for his generous support and sponsorship of this championship, whose sixth edition is witnessing greater distinction in proportion to the Its peculiarity is that it is the largest sports and community championship in the world of bicycles, and the sixth edition coincides with the country’s celebrations of the 50th Union Day, the golden jubilee of the founding of the country, as well as the organization of “Expo 2020 Dubai”.

He continued: The new track for the race and the establishment of the championship village in Dubai Endurance City added more splendor and beauty to the atmosphere of the championship, as the village included the wings of all teams and service areas in a distinctive way. A strength to provide all the factors of success and also to increase the experiences of the participating riders from different national teams.

Ahmed Obaid Al-Marri, player of the Trek M7 team, the champion of the race, expressed his happiness with his achievement after a difficult competition and said: “The competition was very difficult and all the teams were ready to race, and despite the long distance, we managed to reach the finish line and achieve the position. the first”.

Al-Marri confirmed that despite the difficulty of the competition, the great support of the team, as well as the technical support, was one of the main factors in reaching the finish line in first place. Thanks to teamwork, we were able to win the title.

He thanked the organizing committee for the race and its great role in supporting cycling through the Salam Championship competitions. He also thanked team manager Faisal Al-Marri, Sultan Al-Sabousi and Muhammad Al-Sabousi for their continuous support.

Ibrahim Al Ali, the runner-up for the Emirates Trek team, said: “Access to the runner-up came after a very intense competition between everyone, and although I had an accident during the competitions, I was able to return quickly, and this matter was a great challenge for me, but the desire to Reaching and achieving a positive result was a great motivator.

He added that the ladder race is not easy, as it is one of the most difficult and strongest races, especially since preparations for it take place a long time ago, and camps are held in order to prepare for it, which makes the competition strong among everyone, especially in the last kilometers of the race.