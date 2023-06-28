Today, the Director of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, Lieutenant General Muhammad Ahmed Al-Marri, inaugurated the children’s passport stand in Terminals 1 and 2 at Dubai Airport, with the participation of a number of administration officials and some traveling children, during a tour he conducted at Dubai Airport on the first day of Eid Al-Adha.

The children traveling for the first time through the opened platforms were greeted by the two cartoon characters, Salem and Salama, who wore the uniforms of passport officers, and the children were keen to take pictures with them.

Al-Marri also inspected the children’s passport stand in Hall 3, which had previously opened, and shook hands with a number of children lined up in front of it, and took a number of memorial photos with them.

For his part, the Director of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, Lieutenant General Muhammad Al-Marri, said that the aim of allocating these platforms is to deal with children in a manner that they like, so that the child feels that he is important upon his arrival at Dubai airports.

Al-Marri added to “Emirates Today”: “This experience that a child goes through at Dubai airports will not find anything like it in any of the airports in the world, so today we offer a service that children are looking for, because today’s child is no longer like the past, as they search for news.” On social media and the Internet, so we decided that the children themselves participate in the opening of the platform.

Al-Marri continued, “All of this is an encouragement and stimulus for the child in a way that makes Dubai an attractive city for all ages,” revealing that permanent gifts and surprises will be presented to children in cooperation with partners.

During his tour, Lieutenant General Mohammed Al-Marri inspected Terminals 1, 2 and 3 at Dubai International Airport, where he was keen to greet the employees, workers and travelers and congratulate them on the blessed Eid Al-Adha. He also took a number of souvenir photos with the traveling children.