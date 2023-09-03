The Director General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, Salem Humaid Al-Marri, stated that the Emirati astronaut will be subject to medical observation after his return to Earth for a period of 45 days, to ensure his safety, and the participation between his condition before and after the start of the space mission.

He pointed out that the medical team will include a freelancer from the Emirates, and that it will be in a private hospital in the United States.

He told “Emirates Today”: “The results of the experiments, in which Sultan Al Neyadi participated, will be announced during the next year 2024, and this will be within a book that will be published.”

Al-Marri added, during a press conference via the “Zoom” platform, that the Crew-6 team, including Sultan Al Neyadi, will reach the ground today (Monday), and the landing point will be off the coast of Tampa, which is 45 km from the US state of Florida.

He pointed out that Sultan Al Neyadi’s mission is behind a number of teams that continue to work from the beginning of the journey until its end, which extends to almost the end of the year.

The Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi succeeded in achieving qualitative and historical achievements, which established the name of the UAE regionally and globally as the first Arab country to complete the longest space mission in the history of the Arabs, which lasted for six months at the International Space Station, and included conducting pioneering scientific experiments that contribute to the service of humanity and the scientific community.

Al-Neyadi became the first Arab astronaut to undertake the “spacewalk” mission outside the International Space Station, as part of the 69th mission last April, which lasted about seven hours to carry out a number of basic tasks such as maintenance and modernization, in addition to completing the preparatory series for installing a number of solar panels on The station, where solar energy plays a pivotal role in the operation of the International Space Station, providing clean and renewable energy to support experiments, systems and daily operations on board.

This success reinforced the UAE’s global leadership in the space sector, as the UAE became the tenth country in the world in spacewalk missions outside the International Station, which reflects the efforts of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center to continue space exploration. This historic achievement is also added to the record of the Arab world’s contributions to the exploration of outer space.

After Al Neyadi completed about 4,000 hours of work in space; The Emirati astronaut contributed to the development of scientific and technological paths in the country, by conducting about 200 scientific experiments in various fields that lasted about 585 hours, the most prominent of which was the study of the effects of microgravity on the response of human cells to infections in cooperation with the Saudi astronaut Rayana Bernawi of the crew ” Ax-2″, and the experience of producing protein crystals for “PCG2” antibodies, and conducting studies on how certain substances burn in microgravity, in addition to preparing research on tissue chips on the functions of the heart, brain, and cartilage, and other scientific experiments that were worked on in cooperation with Mission crew 69.

The Emirati astronaut achieved success in scientific experiments in cooperation with 25 local and international universities and 10 international space agencies, as Al Neyadi carried out about 19 research experiments in cooperation with NASA, the European Space Agency, the Canadian Space Agency, the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency “JAXA” and the National Center for Space Studies. This cooperation contributed to the completion of the “Lumina” experiment, the first of its kind to study the degrees of space radiation at the International Space Station, in addition to the preparation of medical scientific studies that include the study of the cardiovascular system and the study of pathogens in space.

Al Neyadi’s trip contributed to enriching knowledge of the space sector and its fields for society, by enhancing community communication during the mission within the “Meeting from Space” series, which attracted more than 10,000 people, and by organizing about 12 visual communications with the public and 7 wireless communications from the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center. The importance of communication lies in promoting culture and education in this field and inspiring the next generation of scientists and researchers.

The mission launched by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center within the Emirates Astronaut Program on the third of last March to the International Space Station is the first long-term mission of Arab astronauts in history, as Al Niyadi arrived at the station aboard the SpaceX Dragon Endeavor vehicle, accompanied by a team. Mission “Crew-6”.