Dubai (Union)

His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Al-Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, was briefed on the procedures for opening the first show of the “Expo 2020 Dubai” pavilions, the contents of the central operating room, the security systems and programs applied, the latest security developments at the global event site, safety and security standards, and precautionary measures.

His Excellency presided over the meeting of the Executive Committee to secure the international event, which includes three main sectors related to securing the exhibition, namely the support sector, the operations and criminal investigation sectors.

The heads of the three sectors listened to an explanation about the sectors ’plans to secure the exhibition’s activities and the readiness of security systems and programs, in addition to briefing him on the ongoing preparations from all the concerned teams.

His Excellency stressed the importance of complete readiness, readiness, and harnessing all capabilities, technologies and artificial intelligence to host Expo 2020, indicating that this global event, which was set by the Dubai Police General Command as one of its priorities, has devoted all its capabilities and smart and technical systems to provide the necessary support in everything related to security and service areas. And follow-up of all work teams and their relationship with all security institutions in the country, with the aim of providing smart services of high quality to all visitors, organizers and participating delegations, “so that we will be the best ambassadors for the State of Tolerance.” Al-Marri stressed the need to exert more effort and work at an accelerated pace and raise the level of performance and excellence in various fields, in addition to the optimal use of modern systems and technologies and linking security programs, in order to achieve the aspirations of the supreme leadership in producing the global event in a manner befitting Dubai’s global position.