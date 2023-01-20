The Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, Lieutenant General Muhammad Ahmed Al-Marri, affirmed that the administration has worked to prepare and prepare its employees to be equipped with special skills and qualities, based on a sense of responsibility and bearing, dedication and sincerity to the homeland, especially as they serve as ambassadors of the state in receiving its visitors and guests through the air, land and sea ports.

Al-Marri explained, in a special interview on Radio Al-Oula, the “Sabah Al-Oula” program, to talk about the results of the employee and customer happiness index, after the department came among the first places in the results of the study of the happiness of customers and employees of the Dubai government, which was presented by the Dubai Government Excellence Program of the General Secretariat of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai. , by 94.2%.

Al-Marri said that the department’s success in achieving this progress came as a result of a full year’s work of caring for employees and customers to provide the best services, whether for internal or external customers, through all outlets, indicating that the employee qualification plan begins with changing his idea and convictions about the goals that the wise leadership seeks to achieve and root. , which ultimately achieves the interest of the country.

He pointed out that the administration succeeded in dealing with and overcoming many challenges during the recent period, most notably the Dubai Expo, the World Cup and New Year’s Eve, as the airports were operating at their maximum capacity to receive travelers and arrivals to the country, which the employees contributed to mastering in an honorable manner, befitting the name of the UAE in general. .

He stated that the residence staff succeeded in facilitating procedures for travelers and arrivals through 170 daily flights through Al Maktoum Airport, during the World Cup activities, which was held in Qatar recently, in addition to other regular trips, which reflects the extent of the employee’s ability to deal with challenges and overcome them.

Al-Marri added, “The mechanism for dealing with employees was of a special nature, as the administration is keen on communicating with all nationalities in their own ways and channels to disseminate and clarify information, and it has cooperation with influencers of different nationalities to communicate with communities and different nationalities in their own languages ​​and channels, to deliver the correct and accurate message to them.”

He stressed that the residence staff in general have a responsibility to receive visitors to the UAE, as the state considers its outlets as the entry gate to the house, and the employee is an ambassador to the state and responsible for receiving visitors and guests in accordance with the state’s approach and the directives of the wise leadership.

Al-Marri said that the department’s work strategy comes based on the directives of the wise leadership, and following the approach and vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, aimed at consolidating the foundations of happiness in society, and planning for the future according to the approach of excellence and leadership to reach New levels of excellence in the development of government work, stressing that the people of the Emirates are fortunate for their exceptional leadership.