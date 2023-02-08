The Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, his assistants, directors of public departments and police stations, and senior officers answered the questions and inquiries of citizens and residents of the Hatta region, during the activities of the “open meeting”, which was organized by the Dubai Police in the Hatta Hall, under the slogan “Dubai Police Leaders in I serve you.” It was accompanied by sign language translation, in order to reach all segments of society.

Al-Marri said: “We are present in this meeting to get acquainted and communicate, and to consolidate the interdependence between government institutions, represented by the Dubai Police General Command and the people of the Hatta region, to discuss and exchange views, proposals and ideas about the various security and police services provided by Dubai Police,” stressing that “Dubai Police offices are open and ready.” Always to communicate with people at any time ».

He stressed the importance of integrating the role of the family with the police in reducing phenomena related to traffic safety, with regard to children driving cars and motorcycles, warning of the danger of this.

His assistants and directors of departments provided an explanation to the residents of the region about the services provided to the public in various security, awareness and community fields, by all police sectors.

The Director of the Hatta Police Station, Colonel Mubarak Al Ketbi, said, “Cooperation between the people and Dubai Police has resulted in enhancing the security of the region and its tourist facilities, as it has witnessed in recent years a great development in the field of tourism and various activities that attract tourists from inside and outside the country, which doubled our responsibility to keep pace with This progress in the city, and harnessing all capabilities of patrols, mechanisms, “Drones” teams, and specialized teams, to deal and enhance full security for the region, commensurate with its nature, visitors, tourists, and activities established, and we also provide traffic and criminal services around the clock.

Senior citizens participate in the open meeting

The open meeting witnessed the active participation of senior citizens in the Hatta region, who provided a set of observations and inquiries about the services provided by Dubai Police to them.

Citizen Saeed Mubarak Al Mazrouei praised the services provided by Dubai Police to senior citizens, which have witnessed great development over the years, expressing his thanks for the open meeting, which is a feature of Dubai Police in its communication with the community.

Citizen Khalifa Al Kaabi submitted a proposal to increase the motivation of students in the courses and activities provided by the Dubai Police.