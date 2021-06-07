The Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, Major General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, honored a number of Amer Center employees in Ibn Battuta Mall, for their excellence in performing their tasks and contributing to the happiness of customers, praising their efforts in providing distinguished services to customers. He urged them to continue the path of giving and to make every effort to raise the level befitting the United Arab Emirates.

This came during his inspection of the center’s workflow, accompanied by the Assistant Director-General of the Air Ports Sector, Brigadier Talal Al-Shanqiti, the Director of the Department of Amer for Happiness Dealers, Major Salem bin Ali, and the Head of the Amer Centers Department, Major Marwan Belhasa.

Major General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, confirmed the success of the Emiratisation experience in the private sector, including the experience that Dubai’s establishment decided to implement in the model Amer centers spread throughout the Emirate of Dubai, and concerned with providing a set of services and transactions for a list of government institutions and departments in The emirate, including the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, noting that the Dubai residency, in cooperation with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, has contributed to investing the energies of 1071 young national elements, who have proven their ability and efficiency to work in the private sector and provided distinguished services to customers.

He pointed out that the invitation of the Amer Center in Ibn Battuta Mall to honor the distinguished employees is a message of appreciation for the distinguished efforts provided by the young national elements to serve customers.

Al-Marri stressed the keenness of the establishment of Dubai to inspect the progress of work in the external branches, to closely identify the needs of customers, and to enhance communication in order to achieve the desired goals of the government in ensuring the provision of the necessary facilities to customers, to make Dubai the first in the world in happiness and satisfaction with government services, stressing the importance of the role played by The “Amer Service” centers provide services to customers with the highest features of accuracy and efficiency, in accordance with the standards of excellence that are compatible with the global star rating system for services, and their keenness to adhere to precautionary measures in light of facing the repercussions of the (Covid-19) virus, calling on all centers to intensify efforts in following up on employees. And customers, by adhering to preventive measures, such as continuous sterilization, physical distancing and wearing masks, to ensure the health and safety of society.

It is worth mentioning that Amer centers provide all services to customers through the department’s website gdrfad.gove.ae or through the smart application “Amer” available on IOS smartphones and Google play, which allows the ability to identify the nearest center and communicate with it via phone or e-mail to apply for the service.



