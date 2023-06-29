The Director of the General Department of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, Lieutenant General Muhammad Al-Marri, revealed that the passport officers at Dubai Airport completed the entry and exit procedures for about 752 thousand and 167 passengers, starting from last Friday until midnight on Tuesday, corresponding to the pause of Eid Al-Adha, according to what was announced. It was recorded from the entry and exit of travelers for the holiday.

Al-Marri explained to “Emirates Today” that the airport receives more travelers during the Eid and summer holidays, and our mission is to ensure smooth and happy flights, noting that the use of advanced technologies such as smart gates and a high level of staff contributed to providing easier procedures for travelers to provide time and effort.

Al-Marri urged travelers to use the airport’s smart gates system to relieve pressure on passport control officers and ensure that they reach their flights in a timely manner.

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai announced that the passport platforms and smart gates at Dubai airports dealt with more than 26 million passengers during the first half of this year, of whom 9 million passengers used the smart gates to complete entry and exit procedures within seconds smoothly and quietly, through the platforms. Configured for this and 120 smart gates.

Lieutenant General Muhammad Al-Marri confirmed that Dubai Residency is always keen to provide the highest standards of services that rely on artificial intelligence, and adopt the latest technologies that contribute to enhancing the flow of passenger traffic and reduce congestion and waiting times, as well as advance planning in dealing with the increase in the number of travelers. And the efficiency of the performance of the working cadres, pointing out that the digital transformation, which Dubai International Airport is one of its pioneers, and the smart gates, contributed to the acceleration of passenger traffic.