Dubai (WAM)

The activities of the second edition of the “Al-Marmoum: Film in the Desert” festival were successfully concluded in the “Al-Marmoum Desert Reserve”, which was organized by the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, “Dubai Culture”, during the period from 9 to 11 December. With the aim of enhancing the local cinema scene, and supporting and nurturing creative talents, to embody the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to consolidate Dubai’s position as a global center for culture, an incubator for creativity and a forum for talents.

Emerging films

The second edition of the festival included the screening of 27 feature films, 23 dialogue sessions, a specialized workshop, artistic masterpieces, dazzling events and various works of art, during which Dubai Culture celebrated emerging filmmakers and the creations of Emirati and Arab talents, and after 3 days full of artistic masterpieces, the festival closed the curtains of its edition. The second, in a ceremony in which movie stars were crowned, after its official competition witnessed high competition among the group of works that were nominated for it, as the movie “The Twenty-seventh of May of this year” came to the throne, while the movie “Awsha” won second place, while the movie “The Wanderer” came in the center. Third, the films “Samel”, “The Heart of Chouf”, “A Flaw of Industry”, “Naima” and “A Warm House” were noted by the jury of the festival, through which Dubai Culture supports the “Dubai Destinations” initiative launched by the Dubai Media Council. .

A ceremony honoring movie stars was held by “Dubai Culture” last Saturday evening, in the “Al-Marmoum Desert Reserve”, in the presence of Dr. Saeed Mubarak bin Kharbash, Executive Director of the Arts and Literature Sector in “Dubai Culture”, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Marawan Al Maktoum, Director of the “Al-Marmoum Project: Film in the Desert”, Senior Officer Projects and Events Management, Shamma Yahya Al-Zafin, Director of the “Al-Marmoum: Film in the Desert” project, Senior Officer in the Arts and Literature Sector, and members of the festival jury that included director Nujoom Al-Ghanem, Tony Al-Masih, Managing Director of Fox Cinemas, The director and producer Omar Butti, the producer and director Nahla Al-Fahd, and the director Amna Belhoul, in addition to a large number of filmmakers and creative talents, seemed to celebrate the masterpieces of the “seventh art”, which heralds a promising future for the industry and enhances its impact on society.

122 films

In this context, Sheikh Maktoum bin Marwan Al Maktoum pointed out that the jury watched and evaluated more than 122 films, including fiction, documentary, animation and experimental films.

“The films nominated for the festival competition succeeded in capturing the attention of the jury and the audience alike, due to their quality and diversity in their topics and technical and aesthetic levels, which is evidence of the filmmakers’ insistence on challenging production conditions and providing the best.”

He stressed that the competition enhances the value of the festival as an incubator for local, Gulf and Arab cinematic talents, noting that Dubai Culture has prepared an integrated strategy to develop the festival in its upcoming sessions, so that it constitutes an integrated and diverse cultural experience.

As for Shamma Yahya Al-Zafin, she said: “The skill of the filmmakers, their different interests, their directorial visions, and the quality of the issues raised in their work played an important role in raising the intensity of competition between the competition films, which also revealed a diversity in their dramatic, visual and experimental works.” She emphasized that the festival is within the framework of its interest In the emerging film sector, it sought through dialogue sessions and specialized workshops to raise the level of text and directing among filmmakers, thus creating a sustainable educational environment capable of advancing the local film industry, and pumping new blood into its veins, to enhance Dubai’s position as a prestigious destination for filmmakers.

Innovative carved

The festival displayed a group of exhibitions and artworks that recounted the history of cinema and shed light on the importance of the local cultural and artistic heritage, in addition to the exhibition “Masterpieces of Wildlife in the Marmoum” by Emirati photographer Ali Bin Thalith. Honorary Festival Cup”, whose idea was inspired by the nature of the “Marmoum Desert Reserve” and its ancient history. In this context, Eman expressed her pride in this commission, and said, “The cup represents an unconventional sculpture that she created using natural materials, including the “bayou sand” material made from dunes. Sandy and characterized by its water resistance, ”noting that the design takes into account the nature of the Marmoum area and its ancient heritage and historical heritage.