Dubai (Union)

The Marmoom Reserve hosts the “Ultimate Marathon Al Marmoom” race, which is the strongest desert running race, organized by the Dubai Sports Council and the Fit Group Middle East Company during the period from February 8 to 11, and includes several stages, including the 24-hour running challenge without stopping, and is held in cooperation With Dubai Municipality. The famous race returns to the Marmoom Reserve for the third time after it witnessed great success during the past two editions, and a group of the most powerful long-distance runners in the world participated in it, and its news made headlines of the most famous international newspapers and news sites in various languages, and CNN International produced a documentary film for the first version. From the race, it was broadcast to audiences around the world and was watched by more than 400 million viewers, while the BBC covered the second edition. The contestants compete on the charming dunes of soft sand amidst the picturesque desert nature and the unique Al Qudra Lakes, and the race contributes to the tourism promotion of Al Marmoom Reserve as one of the best tourist destinations and the headquarters of the leading desert sports, through the participation of international athletes from different continents of the world. Participants in the race will have a unique experience to discover the beauty of the desert reserve and learn about the Emirati heritage landmarks, most notably the Saruq Al-Hadid archaeological site in the reserve, which is more than 3000 years old, and is one of the oldest archaeological sites in the country dating back to the Iron Age. The Marmoum Desert Reserve is the largest natural reserve project in the world with an area of ​​more than 40 hectares of virgin shrubs, as it also includes 204 species of local birds, 158 species of migratory birds and many other endangered species, and there is also an Arabian oryx, Arabian deer, desert gazelle and foxes. And wild cats too. The Dubai Sports Council pays great attention to the Al Marmoom Desert Reserve by organizing local and international sporting events inside the reserve, which is one of the most important tourist areas in Dubai, such as Hatta and Jumeirah. Providing the opportunity for all community members to compete in international events that provide them with a unique experience to enjoy the diverse environmental atmosphere full of excitement and fun.