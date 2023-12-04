Al Marmoom Reserve – located in the Saih Al Salam desert area in Dubai – is the largest natural reserve in the emirate, covering about 23% of its total area, providing a delicate ecosystem for various wild animals such as the Arabian oryx, the sand gazelle (Al Reem) and the Arabian gazelle (Damani). In addition to an exceptional diversity of bird, reptile and invertebrate species.

“Al Marmoom” is also one of the largest unfenced desert reserves in the country that is open to the public for sustainable recreation, and is classified with the second category (national parks), within the category of protected areas, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

The reserve aims to preserve the representation of Dubai’s desert landscapes and natural biological diversity, through careful and effective management that enhances natural processes to achieve the best protection results. It is considered a safe haven for wild animals in the Dubai desert, and it has the responsibility to protect them, as it provides protection for some of them within The reserve is fenced, supervised by specialized workers, and provides eating and drinking stations, supervised by specialists. Specialized patrols conduct tours during the day and night to check on the safety of wild animals outside the reserve.

“Al Marmoom” includes one of the most important Houbara release programs in the region, and the largest number of artificial oases in the desert in the country, covering more than 10 square kilometers, and their number reaches 56 artificial oases.

The reserve also provides the best habitats for the endangered lizard in the country. It includes more than one gathering of great flamingos (flamingos) in a desert area in the country, and it also includes one of the most important and largest herds of free-ranging Arabian oryx in the country.

The reserve offers events and activities for its visitors from October to March every year, ranging from camel riding, watching the Arabian oryx and wild animals, and bird watching, in addition to visiting the “Saruq Al-Hadid” archaeological site that it contains and which dates back to the Iron Age more than 3,000 years ago. One of the largest and most important archaeological sites in the Arabian Peninsula, it provides insights into industrial and commercial activity, and daily life, in the Iron Age in the Arabian Peninsula.

The reserve includes the Mohammed bin Rashid Solar Park, the largest solar energy complex in one location in the world, according to the independent producer system. Its production capacity will reach 5,000 megawatts by 2030, and upon completion, it will contribute to reducing more than 6.5 million tons of carbon emissions annually.

• The reserve aims to preserve the representation of Dubai’s desert landscape and natural biodiversity.