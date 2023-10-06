Dubai (Etihad)

The fourth edition of the “DB World Women’s Cycling Race” begins on Saturday morning, which is held in cooperation with the Dubai Sports Council and the Cycling Federation, and organized by the “Fit Group” company, under the sponsorship of “DB World”, at the Al Qudra Cycling Track in the Al Marmoum Nature Reserve. .

The race is held in three categories: the open category, the women’s category, and the team category, which includes club teams, community teams, government institutions, private institutions, and educational institutions. Participation in the race is open to women aged 15 years and above, and includes competing in three distances: 70 kilometers for professionals, and 40 kilometers for amateurs. The new distance added to the race is 15 kilometers for beginners and younger participants between the ages of 15 to 24 years.

Prizes are given to the winners of the first three places in each category, and all female competitors who finish the race receive uniquely designed medals and T-shirts designed in the colors of the UAE flag. This is a new initiative for the race presented in the style of international bicycle competitions. The event witnesses the organization of the race village, which It includes fun activities for all family members, and there is a pink bus that will provide examinations for women, and provide them with medical information and advice.

Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council, said: “The race in Al Marmoom Reserve is a distinguished addition to the Council’s annual list of sporting events, and contributes to the diversity that we seek to achieve, in a way that meets the needs of all segments of society of different nationalities, especially the women’s category, where women’s sports receive great attention.” And permanent sponsorship from the Council, which is keen to organize new and diverse sporting events throughout the year.”

He added: “The race contributes to achieving the Council’s strategic goals in empowering women and enhancing their practice of sports, and developing women’s talents in this integrated sport, through launching specialized initiatives and programmes, and organizing continuous competitions in various bicycle tracks that are spread in most areas of Dubai, most notably the Racecourse. Al Qudra is located in Al Marmoom Reserve, which is located within the beautiful countryside and wilderness of Dubai with a charming nature.”

Championship Director Ruth Dickinson said: “Women’s cycling in the UAE in general and Dubai in particular is witnessing rapid growth and is very popular among women, thanks to the presence of many excellent sports facilities and easy access to cycling tracks in various parts of Dubai, which makes It encourages women and girls to practice sports in a safe environment. We seek to encourage women and girls of different physical abilities to participate in the race. This event aims to spread the culture of physical activity for a healthier and more active life.”

Nabil Qaed, Executive Vice President, Corporate Support, DB World, GCC, said: “We are pleased to host the fourth edition of the DB World Women’s Cycling Race, which reflects our commitment to supporting women’s health and promoting the concept of a healthy and active lifestyle in our society.”