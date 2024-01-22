Dubai (Etihad)

Yesterday, Sunday, the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, Dubai Culture, brought down the curtain on the activities of the third edition of the “Al Marmoom: Film in the Desert” festival, during a ceremony organized in the Al Marmoom Desert Reserve, in which a number of films participating in the “Al Marmoom Short Film Competition” were crowned. The film “Gaza Fish” by director Mohamed Harb won first place in the documentary films category, and the film “The Flower” by director Neymar Precioso Sincel won in the animation films category, while the film “Bitter Sweetness” by director Zaher Al-Qusaibati took the throne in the films category. Live Action (Live Action).

The closing ceremony was attended by Dr. Saeed Mubarak bin Kharbash, Executive Director of the Arts and Literature Sector at Dubai Culture, and members of the festival’s jury committees, including Emirati director and cartoonist Haider Mohammed, Emirati director Hani Al Shaibani, and Emirati actress Dr. Salama Al Mazrouei, and they followed the screening of the short film “ “Al Marmoom” by director Hussein Al Ansari, whose scenes were filmed entirely at the festival site, where the film was the product of a cinematic workshop held during the festival’s organization under the supervision of “Dubai Culture.”

Moza Al Falasi, director of the “Al Marmoom: Film in the Desert” festival, pointed out that the festival constitutes an integrated and diverse cultural experience that contributes to achieving the goals of Dubai’s cultural vision, which aims to consolidate the emirate’s position as a global center for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a forum for talents. She stressed that the “Al Marmoom” competition For Short Films” enhances the event’s value as an incubator for local, Gulf and Arab cinematic talent.

She said: “The competition films succeeded in attracting the attention of jury members and the audience alike, thanks to their quality, diversity in their topics, contents, and artistic and aesthetic levels, which reflects the constant attempts of filmmakers to present the best in their work,” noting that “Dubai Culture » As part of its efforts to enhance the local cinema scene, it sought, through a series of discussion sessions, seminars and workshops, to raise the level of talent and develop their skills. This comes within the framework of its commitments aimed at creating a sustainable creative environment capable of promoting the local film industry and pumping new blood into its veins, in order to enhance Dubai's position as an attractive destination for filmmakers.

The third edition of the festival achieved remarkable successes that reflect the richness and vitality of the cultural movement in Dubai, as it was able to attract more than 10,000 visitors who, over the course of 10 days, watched more than 70 feature films bearing the fingerprints of a number of Emirati, Gulf, Arab and foreign filmmakers, including 56. A short work that competed for the “Al Marmoom Short Film Competition” awards in its three categories, in addition to the documentary film “Wild Dubai” produced by the Dubai Government Media Office, a selection of documentaries produced by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, and a group of international and Arab films nominated for the Oscar. Introduction By Fox Cinema, including the Oscar-nominated film “Goodbye Julia” by director Mohamed Kordovani, and the Oscar-nominated film “Hawjan” by director Yasser Al-Yasiri. The list also included the film “The Last Family Dinner” and the film “Inseparables.” ) by director Jeremy DeGrosson, and the movie “The Smurfs Back to Nature,” in addition to a variety of works presented by Dubai Municipality, while the “Awan” digital platform affiliated with “Dubai Media” displayed approximately 18 short films in the children’s corner.

The festival, which supports the fourth session of the national domestic tourism campaign “The Most Beautiful Winter in the World,” witnessed the organization of 30 workshops targeting filmmakers and emerging talents, and more than 20 seminars and discussion and dialogue sessions that formed a bridge of communication between filmmakers, experts and specialists in all fields of cinema. The program included the holding of 13 various entertainment, musical and heritage events, including the play “Tuwi Ghubaysha” by artist Marai Al-Halyan, presented with the support of “Sandooq Al Watan”, in addition to 25 workshops dedicated to children presented by the Al Jalila Center for Children’s Culture and the Dubai Municipality.

The event hosted three art exhibitions inspired by the history of cinema, including the “Masterpieces of Cinema Posters” exhibition, which included a unique collection of the collections of His Excellency Mohammed Ahmed Al Murr, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation, in addition to the “Stories Told by Nature” exhibition, which includes Works from the Akkas Center for Visual Arts and the Rashid Center for People of Determination. The festival also attracted about 80 volunteers who played a vital role in the success of its third edition, through their efforts as they guided visitors and provided the facilities they needed to ensure that they obtained an integrated artistic experience.

It is noteworthy that the festival, which raises the slogan “Stories told by nature,” was held in partnership with many government and private entities in Dubai, namely: the Dubai Film and Television Production Committee, the main partner of the festival, and “With Pride from Dubai,” the food and beverage partner, and the media partners are: “Dubai.” Media”, “Emirates Media Council”, “Awan Digital Platform”, and the festival’s supporters: Dubai Municipality, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, Dubai Police, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Civil Defence, Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai, Hala Taxi (Careem), and its supporters. The contents are: Vox Cinema, Sandooq Al Watan, Vision 3000, Gamma Engineering, Raindance, Rashid Center for People of Determination, Al Jalila Center for Children’s Culture, Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, and Akkas Center for Visual Arts.