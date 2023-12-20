His Excellency Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, headed the United Arab Emirates delegation participating in the meeting of the sixth session of the Arab-Russian Cooperation Forum at the ministerial level, which was held today in the city of Marrakesh in the sisterly Kingdom of Morocco.

Participants in the forum discussed ways to enhance cooperation between Arab countries and the Russian Federation in many fields, and praised the distinguished level reached by Arab-Russian relations, stressing the importance of continuing joint coordination to advance relations in a way that contributes to advancing development and prosperity.

His Excellency Al Marar explained in his speech that this meeting is being held within the framework of the common desire to strengthen and develop relations between Arab countries and the Federal Republic of Russia and push them to broader horizons.

His Excellency stressed that Arab-Russian relations have achieved great progress in many areas thanks to coordination and joint cooperation between the two sides, noting that there are more opportunities available that can be taken advantage of to strengthen and develop relations of friendship and partnership.

The meeting concluded its work with a joint declaration that included, among many items, a paragraph on the issue of the three occupied Emirati islands and recalls the joint statement between the GCC countries and Russia issued in July 2023 and supports peaceful efforts and initiatives aimed at resolving the issue based on international law and the Charter of the United Nations, including This can be done through bilateral negotiations or the International Court of Justice.

The joint declaration also praised the results of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) and the efforts of the UAE in reaching the historic agreement, the “UAE Agreement,” which was unanimously approved by the conference.