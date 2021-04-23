Youssef Al-Arabi (Abu Dhabi)

Al Maqtaa portal has completed more than 40 million digital transactions since its inception in 2014, while 10% of transactions were completed during the “Covid 19” pandemic, according to the portal’s official data.

The data revealed that the provision of digital services, in addition to providing “Zonescorp” services through the window, has led to the elimination of more than 150 thousand visits annually to customer service centers.

Al Maqtaa Gate, in cooperation with Khalifa Industrial City, recently launched a new package of digital services, bringing the total to 84 digital services, serving more than 600 companies, which contribute to enhancing the efficiency of operations, greatly reducing the volume of paper transactions and the time required to complete transactions, as well as canceling The need to visit customer service centers.

Since its establishment, the Maqta Gate Company has been responsible for planning, developing and operating the digital systems that support the efficiency of the maritime trade and logistics sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Certainly, the administrative procedures of the sector transport more than 90% of global trade, and include many complications, as the World Economic Forum estimated that between 15 to 20% of the costs of shipping goods around the world is spent on the administrative processes related to them.

The portal supports the trade and logistics sector (Al-Ittihad)

Al Maqtaa portal began its efforts to provide the best digital solutions to support the trade and logistics sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the region in general.

The Maqta Gateway system was developed in 2014, which constitutes a digital platform that acts as a unified window to facilitate the flow of information between stakeholders within the ports, customers and government agencies, with the aim of increasing the efficiency and productivity of Abu Dhabi Ports, and expanding the scope of the system to include other government agencies and relevant private entities, in addition to providing Smart and innovative solutions for customers.

The launch of the Advanced Trade and Logistics Platform (Ask) marked a new stage of integration and cooperation, covering all logistical and commercial services in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and allowing stakeholders to exchange information, as well as providing an electronic payment platform, improving business procedures and resource management.

It is an advanced platform that provides its services to private sector dealers, such as agents and customs clearance companies, airlines and freight companies. Through this platform, dealers can complete transactions related to all relevant bodies such as ports, free zones, cargo movement operators, passport control, and railways in the future.

More than 40 government agencies are linked to this platform, especially at the local levels of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and at the federal level in the United Arab Emirates.