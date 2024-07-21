Essam El Sayed (Abu Dhabi)

Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s Al Maqam colt will be one of the “likely candidates” for next Saturday’s Sky York Stakes, with trainer Ed Walker keen to test his star’s credentials and abilities over a mile and a quarter.

Al Maqam had already excelled at Yarmouth on his first appearance of the season before rising to win the Heron Stakes in superb style at Sandown and taking part in Royal Ascot, where he contested a hotly contested Group 1 St James’s Palace.

Despite finishing behind Rosalion in the Group 1 mile, his trainer was somewhat wishing he had taken the decision to step him up in the Group 3 Hampton Court Stakes over 2000m at the Royal Festival.

He could now make the switch to 2000m, with the Group 2 race at York seen as the ideal venue to explore more of the Lope de Vega son’s stamina over a longer distance.

“I think a number of things played against him at Ascot, the ground and the pace of the race at that top level against some exceptionally good horses,” said trainer Ed Walker.

“He was very impressive in the last 400m, once he got his stride together on the turn, and I think there is a lot more to come from him that we might see in the York Stakes on Saturday,” he added.

“I want to see him over 2,000 metres, that gives him more of a chance to find his rhythm, be able to get out of the gate, get into the rhythm a little bit more and then really see what he can do in the last 400 metres,” he said.