Dubai (Union)

Emirati Mohammed Al Mansoori qualified for the 2021 Red Bull Car Park Drift World Championship, after winning the UAE qualifiers that were held at Al Mirfa Market in Deira Islands in Dubai. In his Nissan Silvia car, Al Mansouri outperformed 35 of his other competitors to reach the finals, so the Emirati driver is now looking to compete with other local champions who winners in the qualifiers of their countries from around the world during the global finals of the Red Bull Car Park Drift Championship 2021, which will be hosted by the Egyptian capital Cairo in Later this year. Lebanese Amir Muhammad Shihab (24 years old) was not far from winning, as he finished second behind Al Mansouri, and third place went to the UAE qualifiers champion in 2019, Egyptian driver Ahmed Samir Al Adl (34 years old). In Cairo, Al Mansouri will be joined by last year’s UAE qualifiers champion, Jordanian Muhammad Shaker, who qualified for the world championship during the Red Bull Car Park Drift 2020 qualifiers, which were held at Dubai Festival City last November. Participants had to skillfully go through each round on a dedicated track set up in the port market, and use all their expertise to overcome the various obstacles. The jury evaluated the performance of each participant based on a set of specific criteria distributed over a total of 400 points. A total of 120 points were allocated to drifting skills, while a maximum of 60 points and 50 points, respectively, were allocated to the “Flipper” and “Clip” challenges. 40 points were counted for vehicle appearance, and 20 points for each tire smoke, engine noise, gate stage and helix challenge. As for the last, narrow “square” where drivers had to make a full spin with their cars, 50 points were allotted.