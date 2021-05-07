Dubai (Union)

Saif Majed Al-Mansoori, a member of the Football Association Board of Directors, deputy of the Competitions Committee, confirmed that interest in the President of the UAE Football Cup is growing year after year, because it is a tournament that embodies the people’s attachment to the leader, and digs its place and position with the champion from its dear name.

He added: On this occasion, we renew the pledge of loyalty and loyalty to our wise leadership, and pledge ourselves to work sincerely, in order to develop football and make it capable of achieving the aspirations of the Emirati fans and their fans, and I thank the clubs for their efforts throughout the season to support the federation and its competitions, as well as to the strategic partners and football fans for their encouragement and continuation. Supporting clubs in all forums despite their forced absence from the stadiums, as a preventive measure to curb the spread of the Corona virus, and we look forward to their exceptional return on that occasion, “good news” so that we will gradually reach the next season.

Al-Mansoori said that the arrival of Shabab Al-Ahly and Al-Nasr to the final of the President’s Cup is the second final between the two teams this season, after the final of the Arabian Gulf Cup, which was crowned with the title of “Al-Fursan”, and represents an additional incentive for the two teams to make more effort, as the “Knights” are looking to confirm Merit and continuing to win championships, while the “General” aspires to capture the title and compensate for the last championship loss, stressing that the two teams are worthy of the title, and that their fans have given additional value to the dear event, and the two clubs’ Derby is the oldest football “derby” in the Emirates, and it is indisputable that it will provide the best A closing scene of the current season, which is considered one of the best football seasons in the country’s history in terms of competition and the levels presented by the teams in general.

The Vice President of the Competitions Committee called on the fans of the two teams to present a civilized image of the ideal stimulating encouragement on the stadium, as well as through their messages and what they publish through social networking sites, and said that adherence to all health protocol procedures and instructions for attending the match will be the passage towards restoring all competitions to their fans, wishing the two teams and each Those in charge of the match were successful and successful in producing the event in the best way possible.