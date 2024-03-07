Dubai (Etihad)

National team cyclist Ahmed Al Mansouri returned from participating in the Portuguese International Cup, which is one of the first-ranked world championships, in which Al Mansouri participated, in order to prepare for the final stage of the most important and strongest stage, by competing in the Nations Cup in Hong Kong.

Ahmed Al Mansouri participated in the tournament, accompanied by Mohamed Al Mansouri’s sister, and under the leadership of Youssef Mizra, the team’s coach, where the players held an outdoor camp that lasted from February 28 to March 4, and the camp concluded with participation in the Omnium Race, in the presence of riders Ahmed and Mohamed Al Mansouri.

Youssef Mirza said: “The goal of participating and traveling abroad is clear, by attending an external camp in Portugal, which included participating in the Portuguese International Track Cup. During Ahmed Al Mansouri, he succeeded in obtaining seventh place in the championship that witnessed the participation of the world champion in Portuguese track, Yuri, which is a championship. Strong and best prepared for the next tournament in Hong Kong, before participating in the World Championship in Canada, which is the most important and decisive tournament to decide the qualification race for the 2024 Paris Olympics.”

He added: “Participation in the Portuguese Championship comes within the plans of the Cycling Federation and the National Teams Committee for the champion Ahmed Al Mansouri to ensure the best preparation for him, with the recommendation and great interest of Mansour Bouassiba, President of the Federation, who was keen in the past period to provide all means of support to the national teams, and the champion Ahmed Al Mansouri to participate in every event.” Internal and external tournaments.