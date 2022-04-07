The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center published pictures of astronauts Hazza Al Mansouri and Sultan Al Neyadi, as they completed eight days of training on the robotic arm “Kandarm 2” at the Canadian Space Agency. The arm is intended for picking up cargo vehicles, assisting astronauts with spacewalk missions, transporting payload, and maintenance operations aboard the International Space Station.





