The Director of the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program, Mohammed Al-Mansoori, confirmed that the program is committed to the housing decisions issued to citizens of the Emirate of Sharjah, before the recent amendments.

He added that there is an agreement with the Sharjah Housing Department to transfer the data of the recently submitted citizens from the program to the department.

Al-Mansoori said in statements to “Emirates News”: “The housing decisions in Sharjah are in effect, and the program is committed to them, but the decisions that have not yet been issued, are the ones that will be transferred to the Sharjah Housing Department.”

He pointed out that cooperation is continuing between the program and the department, including the transfer of data in general, in addition to the agreement concluded between the two parties, related to the transfer of data to the department, and we are currently working on the electronic link between the two parties.

This came on the sidelines of the Decobuild exhibition, which is currently organized by the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment, at the World Trade Center.