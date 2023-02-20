Dubai (Union)

Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, President of the Modern Sailing and Rowing Federation, Chairman of the Kitesurfing, Rowing and Water Skiing Committee, crowned the champions of the second round of the Dubai Open Championship organized by the Dubai International Marine Club for two days on the shores of the Dubai Islands, as part of the activities The 2022-2023 sports season.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan followed the closing day competitions, and was keen to meet the stars of our national team, and encourage them during the events that witnessed an exciting competition among all participants for the titles of 4 competitions: Twin Tip, Hydrofoil, Winning Foil, and free shows for the categories of citizens, men, women and youth.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan praised the wonderful organization of the two rounds of the Dubai Open Championship, and the permanent excellence recorded by the Dubai International Marine Sports Club, and appreciated the efforts of all marine clubs in the country in order to develop marine sports in general and spread modern sailing and rowing sports through continuous cooperation with Union and implementation of its calendar of activities.

He added, “The level of participation in the second round reflected the extent of interest enjoyed by this tournament, which attracted many champions and heroines around the world to participate, with the participation of distinguished champions such as European Champion 2022 Slovenian Tony Vodisic, who won the silver medal at the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires 2018.”

The stages of the Dubai Open Water Skating Championships – Kite Surf were concluded successfully on Sunday with the participation of more than 60 competitors from several countries around the world: Britain, France, Slovenia, Portugal, Italy, Austria, Ukraine, Romania, Poland, the Netherlands, Canada, South Africa, Australia, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Brazil and Jordan. Lebanon, Egypt and Morocco, in addition to the stars of our national team.

Over the course of two days, the championship witnessed a remarkable brilliance of the stars of our national team, which continued on the second and final day, as contestant No. 24, our hero, Mohammed Obaid Al Mansouri, managed to grab the lead in two categories; The first (Twin Tip – Citizens) was ahead of his fellow contestant No. 88 Ghaith Al-Ghaith (second), and contestant No. 70 Ahmed Abdul Karim Al-Kaabi (third), while the second was in the free show competitions, ahead of his fellow contestant No. 88 Ghaith Al-Ghaith (second), and contestant No. 55 Abdullah Issa Al Ali (third).

In the rest of the results of the categories, the Sri Lankan contestant Anishka Dinel succeeded in winning the Professional Twin Tip title, while the Polish contestant No. Douglas took the first place in the women’s race, and the Polish No. 72 Frederick Cezinci took the lead in the juniors. As for the Winnig Foil lead, it was won by the French No. 46 Pierre Louis in the pros, and the young Pole Cezinci won the junior title.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan crowned the competition champions in four competitions, Twin Tip, Hydrofoil, Winning Foil, and free shows.

Rising talent

Contestant No. 23, our junior champion Abdullah Al-Muhairbi, climbed to the podium three times on the closing day of the Dubai Open Kite Surfing Championships, where he achieved two silver and bronze medals, the first silver in the hydrofoil category, and the second in the freestyle shows, while he won bronze ( Winning Foil).

Al-Muhairbi Al-Saghir is one of the emerging talents, who has a love for this sport, and has the talent to develop it, as his older brother, our hero Ahmed Al-Muhairbi, helped him find the path of the championship, and develop his skills with continuous training.