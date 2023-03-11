Sharjah (Al Ittihad)

The Zayed Cycling Track in Sharjah witnessed the organization of the State Championship for adults in the individual pursuit and aluminum, and resulted in the victory of Muhammad Al Mansouri in the “individual pursuit” race, and Ahmed Al Mansouri in the “omnium” race. The competitions were attended by Shabab Al Ahly clubs, Abu Dhabi, Dibba Al Hisn and Al Nasr.

Muhammad Al-Mansouri, the national team’s rider, returned to the championships, after a period of absence, to win the title of “Individual Pursuit”, followed by Ahmed Al-Mansouri, “Shabab Al-Ahly”, and Muhammad Mihrab, “Abu Dhabi Club”.

In the aluminum race, Ahmed Al-Mansoori, champion of Asia and the Arabs, won the state championship title, followed by Muhammad Al-Mansoori, “Shabab Al-Ahly”, and Fadel Hamza, “Al-Nasr”.

Khalifa bin Omair, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, crowned the winners, and was keen to attend the first tournament on the track after its maintenance.