Poland (Union)

The Abu Dhabi 36 boat, led by Mansour Al Mansouri, won second place and runner-up for the main race of the opening round of the Formula 2 World Championship, which was held in Augusto, Poland, after an “exciting break” witnessed by the various details of the race, while flying The German “Boat 19”, Stephen Hagen, was followed by the Norwegian boat 77, Tobias Monte Cass. The race witnessed the exit of the Abu Dhabi 1 boat, led by Rashid Al-Qamzi and the defending champion, from the competition, after it was leading until the middle of the race, due to the wrong turn of the Polish boat 23 Masizalak on the Al-Qemzi boat. At one of the racing gates, the cover of the boat fell into the water.

The race, which was postponed more than once during the closing day, due to strong winds and climate change, started at 7 pm in Poland, where Al Qamzi started the competition in the lead, taking advantage of his achievement of first place in the best time race, followed by German Stefan, and thirdly Al Mansouri.

As the race entered the 22nd session, Al-Qemzi was subjected to a sudden deflection from the Polish boat Marcisalak, which upset the balance of the boat, causing the main cover to fall in the water, and causing Al-Qemzi to leave the competition, a moment that Stefan took advantage of to move forward, and stay in the lead until the 40th session. And the competition ended, with Stefan winning the first 20 points, and he topped the general ranking, while Al Mansouri came second, to be his first platform since his participation with the Abu Dhabi team, and also scored 15 points, to be second in the general ranking of the championship, and Tobias won third place, and he won 12 points, and third overall, with the end of the first round.

For his part, Salem Al Rumaithi, Head of the Abu Dhabi Team Mission, congratulated Al Mansouri on winning his first podium to Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, the first supporter and sponsor of the team in its various international participations.

Salem Al-Rumaithi confirmed that Al-Qamzi’s exit from the competition came after a heroic and honorable performance, even the moments during which he exited, due to the mistake of another rider. The race, we tell him that the next one will be better, and we remember last season when he came out of the first race with a late position, and despite that he won the championship title, after that by winning all the following races, we expect him to be the best in the next rounds, and to make up for what happened in the first race.

Al-Rumaithi expressed his happiness that Al-Mansoori will have a strong achievement in this round, and achieve second place through the competition, to be his first platform with the team. We are happy to ascend the UAE flag on the podium, he is a young rider and a strong comer, to be with Al Qamzi a “striking force” in the championship, and we rely on them in what is to come to achieve achievements and win the first places.

For his part, Mansour Al-Mansoori, the rising star and second place holder in this round, expressed his great happiness with what he achieved in the competition, and reaching his first podium with the Abu Dhabi team.

Al-Mansoori stressed the difficulty of the race and the various conditions it faced since the start of the day, and with the various weather fluctuations that started since the early morning, and said: The main race was supposed to start at four o’clock, but it was postponed more than once, to start at seven in the evening, which is what He had a little pressure, because we were ready, on our nerves the whole time, the start of the race was strong, and I kept my position the whole time, until the moment I watched Al-Qemzi lose his balance and get out of the race, here I wanted to go forward and overtake the opponent. In front of me, but I preferred to stay in my position, finish the race in a leading position, and not take risks and be reckless, especially as the wind was a bit strong.

Al Mansouri thanked the Abu Dhabi team and the opportunity to be one of the main competitors in the Formula 2 World Cup. Coming from rounds to achieve outstanding results and first places.

It is worth noting that the next round will be held in Lithuania, in the city of Kopski on August 13-14.