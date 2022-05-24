Member of the Federal National Council, Chairman of the Committee on Social Affairs, Labor, Population and Human Resources, Naama Al-Mansoori, suggested taking quick government measures to convert housing loans into housing grants for citizens, in certain cases, including changing the conditions of the beneficiary, which contributes to alleviating the financial burden on families and achieving social stability.

Al-Mansoori explained, in an intervention she addressed to the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Suhail bin Muhammad Faraj Al Mazrouei, during the National Council session held this morning, that whether the beneficiary is referred to the retirement pension or was a senior citizen or died, all circumstances prevent the commitment to repay the loan due to emergency developments. It, which leads to the beneficiary or the heirs bearing financial burdens that exceed their financial situation and the presence of arrears in the payment of housing loan installments to the beneficiary.

For his part, the minister responded to the intervention by saying: “Exemptions from paying housing dues are not within the authority of the ministry in general, but the decision in them is up to the Council of Ministers,” stressing that the government deals with the file of housing grants, exemptions and facilities with absolute transparency, in the interest of citizens.



