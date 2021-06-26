The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center has announced that astronauts Hazza Al Mansouri and Sultan Al Neyadi will undergo an important exam, which will enable them to pass it to work as an operator aboard the International Space Station.

The center stated, in a video broadcast on its official pages on social media platforms yesterday, that the two astronauts will soon take the final exam for the systems of the International Space Station, provided that the test simulates the daily work on board the International Station, in terms of dealing with computer systems, communications, various equipment, and methods for counting materials. transportation and storage.

According to the center, the simulation will also include scenarios of malfunctions in electrical systems, refrigeration devices and computers, where they will test how astronauts deal with these cases in accordance with standard procedures and instructions from ground control centers, pointing out that after passing this exam, astronauts Hazza Al Mansouri and Sultan Al Neyadi will become Ready to serve as an operator aboard the International Space Station.

Al-Mansoori and Al-Niyadi have spent more than eight months, since they joined qualitative training at the Johnson Space Center, affiliated with NASA, during which they underwent many professional training, including training on spacewalk missions outside the International Space Station, staying for long periods in it, and training Over many operations on board, including handling station systems and controlling robots.

The two Emirati astronauts were also trained to perform routine tasks performed by astronauts aboard the International Space Station, such as operating and handling computer systems, storing and locating equipment, communicating with ground stations, maintaining, installing and repairing equipment, dealing with ISS systems, and controlling in robotics.

In the center, they also study aerodynamics, physics and physiology, methods of tracking space ships, studying how rocket engines work and flight mechanics, and learning about other different sciences, such as geology that helps them learn about the nature of the moon’s surface, and other related cognitive matters.

The training received by the astronauts included training in the “Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory”, which is one of the most important methods for preparing astronauts for spacewalk missions, where the body is suspended in a state between buoyancy and drowning, in a huge swimming pool, 202 feet long and 102 feet wide. It is 40 feet deep, and it is one of the important experiences for astronauts before any space flight, to put them in a state similar to weightlessness and gravity.

• «The final exam simulates the daily work on board the international station».

• “The astronauts’ training included spacewalks.”



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

