The two Emirati astronauts, Hazza Al Mansouri and Sultan Al Neyadi, completed their first training year at the Johnson Space Center in the United States of America yesterday, to qualify them to manage the International Space Station, and walk outside the station on a mission from six months to a year, after passing the tests of « The Elite Committee” on the skills and efficiency of using the space suit, maintaining the station and rescuing astronauts in critical situations, during the six hours they spent underwater in the Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory (NBL), to announce after that that they succeeded in the final evaluation, and that “the dream of spacewalking is now closer.” to reality.”

The training program for Emirati astronauts, in its first year, included performing routine tasks for astronauts aboard the International Space Station, such as operating and handling computer systems, storing and locating equipment, communicating with ground stations, maintaining, installing and repairing equipment, and dealing with station systems. International and robotics control.

The astronauts also studied aerodynamics, physics and physiology, methods of tracking space ships, studying how rocket engines and flight mechanics work, and learning about other different sciences such as geology that helps them learn about the nature of the moon’s surface and other related cognitive matters.

Astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, in a tweet on his personal account on the social networking site “Twitter”, said: “We have completed our training for this year at (NASA), and in conclusion, we successfully completed the final evaluation. The dream of walking in space is now closer to reality,” while fellow astronaut Hazza Al Mansouri added, on his account: “It was a year full of challenges that we faced while training on different equipment and complex systems, in which we learned a lot from people who thank them here at Johnson Space Center, A heartfelt thank you to everyone, astronauts, engineers, experts, divers and doctors, for this year that has been more than wonderful.”

The astronauts are scheduled to continue the second phase of the training program, which extends from one to two years, and general training at the Johnson Space Center, within five basic stages, including curricula, flight training, survival training, and mission training, in addition to special training. Astronauts learn aerodynamics, physics, physiology, and methods of tracking spaceships, in addition to other sciences, such as how to communicate with astronauts in space, the importance of devices in the International Space Station, and financial funds to achieve the space flight program, and after the successful completion of this training , they become astronauts qualified to run the International Space Station, and walk outside it.

Al-Mansouri and Al-Niyadi have participated, a year ago, in an advanced training program at the London B Johnson Center in the American city of Houston, to qualify them to manage the International Space Station, and walk outside the station on a mission from six months to a year, according to an agreement signed by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, late September Last year, with NASA, as part of the UAE’s quest for global leadership and setting a milestone in space exploration, in an important partnership that reflects the position the UAE has reached among international entities.

• Training astronauts to deal with the systems of the International Station and to control robots.

flying within formation

Emirati astronaut, Sultan Al Neyadi, stated that flying is one of the most important skills that he and his colleague Hazza Al Mansouri acquired as part of the T38 jet flight crew, explaining that it requires continuous coordination and harmony to avoid mistakes.

“These skills are necessary equipment for astronauts that qualifies them to work as part of the space flight crew with efficiency,” Al Neyadi said.

The two astronauts conducted training exercises to fly the T38 jet aircraft and familiarize themselves with the control systems inside the aircraft, radar, communications and navigation systems, and emergency situations, as well as training flights, maneuvering the aircraft, exposure to high acceleration forces, exposure to emergency situations, and planning the flight path.

The training also witnessed communication with air navigation control towers, conducting maneuvers during ascent and landing at altitudes of more than five kilometers, learning the plane’s electricity and how to use the rescue chair, and performing standard procedures similar to some of the missions of the International Space Station.







