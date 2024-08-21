Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The “Al Mankous” program continues to receive registration applications for the fourth season until September 9, after which the contestants will be selected by the judging committee for the interview stage to choose 18 of them to compete in the live episodes on the Al Raha Beach stage. The “Al Mankous” program seeks to promote the Mankous tune, which is one of the Emirati and Gulf heritage arts, to build bridges of communication between generations and preserve the cultural heritage, forming a cultural platform to introduce it and its performance methods.

The program requires the participant to register through the program’s website, fill out the registration form, be at least 18 years old and not more than 50 years old, and submit a video clip of no less than 30 seconds and no more than one minute, including his performance of the Mankous melody, in a clear voice, without any sound effects.

The program will be hosted in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, organized by the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority, next December, by contestants from the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, to compete in performing Mankous, one of the Emirati and Gulf heritage arts of singing Nabati poetry. The contestants will go through several stages of this competition, starting with the auditions and ending with the live episodes, concluding with the victory of one contestant to be the season champion in performing the Mankous art.

The winner of the first place in the Mankous program will receive the title of the Mankous Knight and a cash prize of one million Emirati dirhams, while the winner of the second place will receive 500 thousand dirhams, the third place will receive 300 thousand dirhams, the fourth place will receive 200 thousand dirhams, the fifth place will receive 150 thousand dirhams, and the sixth place winner will receive 100 thousand dirhams.

The third season of the “Al Mankous” program witnessed strong competition between the stars participating in the live episodes that were broadcast from the Al Raha Beach Theater in Abu Dhabi, in which 18 stars competed in stages that extended over 8 evenings that dealt with the treasures and heritage arts associated with the melodies of Nabati poetry.