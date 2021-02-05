Al Mankous »directly from Al Raha Beach Theater in Abu Dhabi .. Sunday

The Abu Dhabi Cultural and Heritage Festivals and Programs Management Committee announced the start of broadcasting the live episodes of the Al-Mankous program, the first television program specializing in the melody of Al-Mankous, one of the tunes of Nabati poetry, from Al Raha Beach Theater in Abu Dhabi, starting next Sunday at ten in the evening, and via the Baynunah and Emirates channels.

The program announced the list of the 18 participants who were met by the jury of the second season of the “Al-Mankous” program via remote visual communication technology. The jury held intensive meetings to evaluate the direct tests and choose the best according to precise technical and critical criteria. The selection of contestants follows direct tests that were distinguished. With the creativity of the melody, the beauty of the sound and the splendor of the rhythm, the list included all of the following names:

1- Ahmed Zayed Buhumaid Al Mazrouei: UAE.

2 – Khaled Al-Satouh: Saudi Arabia.

3- Khalaf Bakhit Al Hafeez: Emirates.

4- Khalifa bin Omar Al-Mansouri: The Emirates.

5- Salem Nasser Al Salem: Kuwait.

6- Saud Ibn Jaber Al Joza’a: Saudi Arabia.

7- Saud bin Salem Al Tainan: Kuwait.

8- Saleh Hussain Al Hammami: Saudi Arabia.

9- Dwaihi bin Rashid Al-Marri: Saudi Arabia.

10- Abdullah Al-Sukhabra: Saudi Arabia.

11- Ali Ahmad Al-Aqili: Yemen.

12- Faisal bin Sharia Al-Hajri: Saudi Arabia.

13- Muhammad Al Amer: Kuwait.

14- Masoud bin Shafoul: Saudi Arabia.

15- Nasser Al-Mansouri: Emirates.

16- Nahyan Mubarak Al-Mansouri: The Emirates.

17- Hadi bin Rab’a: Kuwait.

18- Faisal Al-Madaria: Saudi Arabia.

Issa Saif Al Mazrouei, Vice Chairman of the Committee for the Management of Cultural and Heritage Festivals and Programs in Abu Dhabi, said that the Minkous Program comes in line with the vision of the committee aimed at preserving the cultural heritage, preserving it and transmitting it to future generations, and a continuation of the approach of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, and inspired From his eternal saying, “Our ancestors left a lot of folklore that we have the right to be proud of, to preserve and develop so that it remains an asset for this country and for future generations.”

Al Mazrouei added that the program is in its first season, and thanks to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him”, and the unlimited support of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, the program has achieved great success. And it was a creative reflection of the civilizational model that the UAE represents on the global cultural map, especially in terms of its interest in the tangible and intangible heritage.

The first places

Al Mazrouei pointed out that the UAE’s march of achievements over the past 50 years has been going hand in hand with its cultural heritage, with progress and prosperity and achieving the first positions in the world in many fields, yet it still adheres to its ancient past from which it built its present and established its future. He added that today we are moving towards the next 50 years and Zayed’s legacy continues to accompany and support us, and with our wise leadership, may God protect it, we follow the march of progress and prosperity, and we continue to preserve and preserve our heritage to be a companion in the path of our children and grandchildren.

Al Mazrouei explained that the first season of the program allowed the competitors to appear in the media and set off from the capital Abu Dhabi towards stardom, in addition to presenting 18 stars who possessed sufficient skills and mastered the melody of the munkus perfectly, and the youth of the Emirates and the Arabian Gulf have become proud of their mastery of this melody. The distinctive, and they recite the most beautiful poems with the sweetest voices on social media platforms and during their various occasions, to join the success of the program in addition to the successive successes of the Million Poet Program specialized in Nabati poetry, the Prince of Poets program specialized in eloquent poetry, and other cultural and heritage programs produced by the committee.

Incense melody

Saeed bin Karaz Al Muhairi, a consultant in the Committee for the Management of Festivals and Cultural and Heritage Programs in Abu Dhabi and Director of the Minkous Program, affirmed that the “Munkous” program aims to revive the original tune of the Mincous, and to build bridges of communication between the old generation and the young generation by introducing them to the Injous, its melodies, its performing arts and its most prominent symbols locally Gulf countries.

Al-Muhairi explained that the program includes 10 episodes, including two documentary episodes that were recently broadcast, which summarize the participants’ performance experiences before the arbitration committee and the stages of their evaluation and identification of the finalists to the live broadcast episodes. The episodes will be broadcast according to a specific mechanism that takes into account the aesthetics of the voice, its strength, the method of performance, the mastery of the melody and the length of the soul, leading to the final episode in which the winner of the title “Faris Al Mankous” is announced.

successful experience

For their part, members of the jury of the Minkous Program affirmed that the experience of receiving participants via modern technology remotely (visual communication) was a successful experience par excellence, and we heard during the previous phase of beautiful voices that qualify their owners to compete to be among the list of 18 participants competing for the title of Knight of Invincus. In the live episodes that will be broadcast from Al Raha Beach Theater in Abu Dhabi.

The jury expected that the competitions would be strong during the second season of the Mincus program, and this was evident through the participation of the contestants in the interview phase, and that the strength of participation put the committee in a difficult position to choose the final list, and that this season will result in 18 new stars of the melody of the invincible During the live episodes, they will present the sweetest voices and the most beautiful poems.

Knight’s title

The jury for the Mincous Program includes the Emirati poet Muhammad Mushait al-Mura`, one of the pillars of the art of dialogue in the Gulf, and from Kuwait, the academic critic Dr. Hamoud al-Jalawi, a member of the faculty of the Arabic Language Department at the College of Basic Education, and from Saudi Arabia the poet and vocalist Shaya Faris al-Ayafi.

It is noteworthy that the first place winner in the Mincus program gets the title of Invincus Knight in addition to a cash prize of 500,000 dirhams, while the second place winner gets 300,000, the third gets 200,000, the fourth gets 150,000, and the fifth gets 100,000, and the winner of the center The sixth gets 50 thousand.