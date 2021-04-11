The World Meteorological Organization has chosen the Director of the National Center of Meteorology, President of the Asian Meteorological Union, Dr. Abdullah Al Mandoos, as part of its team of weather modification experts, which includes a number of the most prominent international experts and aims to enhance scientific practices in weather modification research by organizing scientific conferences specialized in this field Every four years, provide the necessary expertise in chemical, dynamic and physical processes related to cloud evolution and precipitation, which in turn affect weather and climate, to other working groups of the World Weather Research Program (WWRP).

On this occasion, Dr.Abdullah Al-Mandoos thanked the wise leadership in the UAE for the continuous support in this field, and also thanked the leaders of the World Meteorological Organization for choosing him among the team of weather modification experts, praising the efforts made by the organization in the field of support and promotion of scientific research in the areas of weather modification and others .

He said, “We look forward to strengthening our international contributions in the fields of weather modification and cloudiness, by working with the organization’s team of weather modification experts, sharing the experiences and knowledge we have gained in this field over the past years with them, and working together to advance in the areas of weather modification based on the outputs.” Accurate research that will contribute significantly to support efforts to enhance precipitation and other related scientific processes. “

The World Meteorological Organization’s team of weather modification experts follows up on relevant research reviews, advises the Research Council on issues requiring attention related to weather modification and suggests mechanisms to address such issues.

The team also reviews criteria for conducting weather modification research to ensure the quality of scientific output, from initial design to final evaluation of field experiments, taking into account progress in supportive areas, including cloud physics, atmospheric chemistry and numerical modeling, as well as its work to provide advice and assistance. For members on the method and means of transferring competence to plan scientific experiments, and to assist in drafting documents of the World Meteorological Organization on the state of weather amendment and guidelines to provide advice to members and suggest necessary amendments to these documents when necessary, in addition to promoting scientific practices in weather modification research.

It is noteworthy that the World Meteorological Organization’s team of weather modification experts includes in its membership, along with Dr. Abdullah Al-Mandoos, scientists from the United States of America, Russia, China, France, Japan, Australia, India, South Africa and Indonesia.





